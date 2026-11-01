Two women killed in N1 Kranskop head-on collisions; five injured

Two women died and five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the N1 near Kranskop in Limpopo. The incident involved four vehicles and caused a temporary closure of the northbound carriageway.

Two women have died and five other people have been injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on the N1 highway near Kranskop in the Limpopo province of South Africa.

The incident occurred on Sunday and has prompted the temporary closure of the northbound carriageway for emergency response and traffic management. Authorities are currently managing the scene, and motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution in the area. The crash took place in the Waterberg District, specifically located between the high accident area near Kranskop and the Modimolle off-ramp. The multi-vehicle collision involved four cars, which included three sedans and one SUV.

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Limpopo Department Confirms Details

The severity of the crash resulted in immediate fatalities and a range of injuries among the occupants of the vehicles involved. According to preliminary reports released by the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, the accident began with a head-on collision between a Toyota 7-seater SUV and a Kia sedan. The spokesperson for the department, Tshifhiwa Dali, confirmed the involvement of a Toyota Rumion in the initial impact.

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This first collision appears to have triggered a chain reaction of events on the highway. A second head-on collision then occurred as other motorists attempted to avoid the initial crash. This secondary impact involved a Kia Picanto and an Audi. The combination of these two separate head-on collisions accounted for the involvement of four vehicles and the resulting casualties.

The chaotic nature of the scene made it difficult for some drivers to navigate the emergency safely. Two women were confirmed dead at the scene of the accident. Regarding the injuries, three people were seriously hurt, comprising two males and one female.

Fatalities And Injuries Reported

Additionally, one male was critically injured and was awaiting evacuation by helicopter to a nearby hospital. A further woman sustained minor injuries during the incident. Medical teams remain on site to attend to the affected individuals. Following the collision, the N1 northbound carriageway was closed from the Kranskop Toll Plaza to facilitate emergency operations.

Traffic was diverted through Modimolle town via the R33 road to join the R101. This diversion has caused significant delays for commuters traveling in the region. Drivers are advised to follow all diversion signs posted along the route. The accident scene remains active with emergency services and various stakeholders attending to the incident.

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Emergency Services Manage Scene

Tshifhiwa Dali emphasized that the area is being managed to ensure safety and order. Motorists are urged to expect delays in the area and to drive with care. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues and the situation develops.