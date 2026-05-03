Two US Service Members Missing During African Lion Exercise in Morocco

Two US military personnel have gone missing during the African Lion joint military exercise near Tan Tan, Morocco. A large-scale search and rescue operation involving US, Moroccan, and partner forces is underway.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces jointly announced on Sunday the disappearance of two US service members involved in the ongoing African Lion joint military exercises.

The service members were last seen near the city of Tan Tan, located in southern Morocco. A comprehensive and coordinated search-and-rescue operation has been immediately initiated, encompassing ground, air, and maritime resources. This collaborative effort involves personnel and assets from the US, Morocco, and other partner nations participating in the exercise. The search is currently focused in the vicinity of Cap Draa, the training site where the service members were last known to be operating.

Both AFRICOM and the Moroccan military have released separate statements confirming the incident and detailing the ongoing search efforts. The African Lion exercise, a cornerstone of US military cooperation with African partners, is the largest annual joint exercise conducted by US Africa Command. Its primary objective is to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between US forces, NATO allies, and various African partner nations.

This year’s iteration, which commenced on April 27th and is scheduled to conclude on May 8th, is being hosted across four countries: Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. The exercise encompasses a wide range of military activities, including live-fire training, command post exercises, and humanitarian civic assistance projects. The scale and complexity of African Lion underscore the commitment of the United States to security cooperation and capacity building in Africa.

The disappearance of the two service members has understandably prompted a significant response, with all available resources being dedicated to their swift and safe recovery. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding their disappearance is currently underway, and authorities are committed to determining the facts and ensuring accountability. The focus remains firmly on locating the missing personnel and providing support to their families during this difficult time.

The search operation is being conducted under challenging conditions, given the diverse terrain and vast area that needs to be covered. The coordination between the different participating forces is crucial to the success of the mission. The Moroccan Royal Armed Forces are providing significant support, leveraging their local knowledge and expertise. The US military is contributing advanced search technologies and specialized personnel.

The involvement of other partner nations demonstrates the strong collaborative spirit that characterizes the African Lion exercise. While the incident is a serious concern, it has not disrupted the overall progress of the exercise. Training activities are continuing in other locations, with appropriate safety measures in place. The priority remains the well-being of the missing service members and the successful completion of the search operation.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The incident highlights the inherent risks associated with military training exercises, even those conducted in a collaborative and well-planned manner. The commitment to safety and the rapid response to this incident demonstrate the dedication of all involved to the welfare of their personnel.

The ongoing investigation will aim to identify any factors that may have contributed to the disappearance and to implement measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The situation is being closely monitored by senior military officials on both sides, and all necessary resources are being allocated to ensure a thorough and effective response





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