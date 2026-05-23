Two Tourists Found Dead in Kruger National Park, Case Referred to Police

The bodies of two missing tourists have been found by game viewers in the Kruger National Park, and the case has been referred to police for investigation. The incident is the first of its kind in the history of the park.

The bodies of two missing tourists have been found by game viewers in the Kruger National Park . The case has been referred to police for investigation.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Saturday that two tourists were found dead near a river in the Parfuri section of the park, known as the Nxanatseni North Region, on Friday afternoon. The tourists had not returned to camp on Thursday evening. When camp staff noticed this, they immediately launched a search operation. The search continued on Friday morning, but before the search team could locate them, other tourists reported seeing two bodies next to a river.

The rangers were alerted, and it was also established that the vehicle the tourists had been travelling in was missing from the scene. It is the first time in the history of the Kruger National Park that an incident of this nature has been reported. The next of kin of the deceased have been informed, and SANParks was assisting with transport to Limpopo, accommodation and repatriation costs.

The forestry, fisheries and environment minister Willie Aucamp declined to disclose details of the cause of the deaths, but said the matter had been referred to the police for investigation. Out of respect for the family and to allow investigations to proceed unhindered, no further comment will be provided at this stage





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Kruger National Park Tourists Found Dead Police Investigation Next Of Kin

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