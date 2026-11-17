Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla and Zacharia Tshisele appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to the alleged R635 million Tembisa Hospital looting. Both were granted R30,000 bail.

Two men arrested in connection with the alleged R635 million looting of Tembisa Hospital have each been granted R30,000 bail. Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla, 59, and Zacharia Tshisele, 54, appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, on Tuesday.

Suspects Granted Bail In Hospital Looting Case

The pair face charges including fraud, corruption, forgery and uttering, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, and money laundering. They handed themselves over to the Hawks at Tembisa Police Station on Tuesday morning and were subsequently processed for their court appearance. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the two were implicated in an extensive investigation into multimillion-rand tender fraud involving Tembisa Hospital's procurement processes. The case was postponed to 1 February 2027 for docket disclosure.

Also read Two more suspects arrested in R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption case

Mogale said Tshisele, an operational nursing manager, is also facing a separate pending corruption case before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. He was previously released on bail in that matter and has already paid more than R13 million to the Special Investigating Unit, recovered from his alleged proceeds of crime. According to Mogale, it is alleged that certain hospital officials colluded with service providers to manipulate the Request for Quotations procurement system.

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Accused Split Procurement To Bypass Tender Thresholds

They allegedly did this by deliberately splitting procurement transactions to keep them below the R500,000 threshold, thereby circumventing the prescribed formal tender processes. Mogale said Monnakgotla and Tshisele allegedly colluded with 37-year-old Stefan Joel Govindraju in the same investigation to misappropriate state funds by circumventing tender processes. Govindraju was arrested by the Hawks at OR Tambo International Airport in August after returning to South Africa from abroad.

He is accused of colluding with officials in the Gauteng Health Department to manipulate Tembisa Hospital's procurement processes in a case involving more than R635 million. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago noted that Tshisele and Monnakgotla were able to facilitate procurement to the Govindraju syndicate because it was less than R500,000. Kganyago added that the pair received money after it was given to companies related to the syndicate.

Whistleblower Babita Deokaran Exposed Irregular Tenders Before Death

He said the state is talking about big monies, millions of rands that were provided to their accounts and the accounts of people around them. The state will try to prove this as part of its case regarding the pair's involvement. The alleged procurement irregularities were brought to light by whistleblower Babita Deokaran, a senior Gauteng health official. She was shot and killed outside her home in August 2021 after raising concerns about irregular tenders at Tembisa Hospital.

Deokaran had flagged concerns that contracts were allegedly being deliberately split into amounts below R500,000 to bypass prescribed procurement processes and National Treasury oversight. The SIU later found that more than R2.04 billion had allegedly been siphoned from the Gauteng Department of Health through 207 front companies and nine syndicates. Mogale stated that the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team continues to intensify efforts to bring those implicated in the alleged R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal to justice.

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She added that the Hawks remain committed to pursuing all those implicated in the alleged corruption and ensuring they are held accountable through due legal processes. Kganyago echoed these sentiments, saying the directorate could arrest more people depending on the evidence. He said the pair arrested were not prominent and that the accused's status did not matter in the case. We are looking at the involvement that they have, Kganyago said.

Nurse Attempted To Bribe Police Officer With Cash

As you might have heard in court, they are nurses, and they were involved in the procurement. The investigations are continuing. Tshisele also allegedly attempted to bribe a police officer investigating the Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal. An amount of R100,000 was seized during an undercover operation and has been forfeited.

In a related development, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela has sold for R10.1 million at auction. The proceeds will be held in an interest-bearing trust account while related civil proceedings continue.