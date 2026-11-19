Lisolethu Klaas, 19, received five years' direct imprisonment and a 17-year-old accomplice received a suspended sentence for a brick attack on DA MPs Ian Cameron, Nicholas Gotsell and Lisa-Mare Schickerling in Philippi East. The attack left Gotsell with a fractured skull and Cameron with facial injuries.

The Wynberg Regional Court sentenced two teenagers on Wednesday, 18 November for a violent brick attack on three Democratic Alliance MPs in Philippi East, Cape Town.

Lisolethu Klaas, 19, received five years' direct imprisonment for attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances. His 17-year-old accomplice received a three-year prison sentence, wholly suspended for five years, plus three years of correctional supervision. The minor must also complete 16 hours of community service per month and participate in rehabilitation programmes. The suspension is conditional on him not being convicted of the same crime during the five-year period.

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Teenagers Sentenced For MP Brick Attack

A third perpetrator, Ntsika Benzi, 18, died nearly three months after the incident. The attack occurred in August 2025 when DA MPs Ian Cameron, Nicholas Gotsell and Lisa-Mare Schickerling were returning from a parliamentary oversight visit to the Philippi SAPS Training Academy. Their vehicle was stuck in slow-moving afternoon traffic on Eisleben Road when the trio approached.

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National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the group discussed robbing the occupants of cellphones and other valuables and picked up bricks as they approached. Klaas and the minor each threw a brick through the left-side windows. Schickerling, in the back seat, and Gotsell, in the front passenger seat, were injured. Gotsell suffered a fractured skull and a severed artery, while Cameron sustained facial injuries including broken teeth and serious lip injuries.

Cameron Fires Shot To Stop Robbery

Before the robbery could be completed, Cameron fired a shot, striking Klaas in the chest. The three fled the scene. Klaas was taken to hospital, where he was subsequently arrested and provided police with information about his co-accused. In his plea statement, Klaas expressed remorse and admitted he knew his actions were unlawful and could be punished by a court.

Ntabazalila said the convictions followed Klaas' guilty plea deal. The NPA welcomed the sentences and commended the investigation and prosecution teams. The NPA remains committed to prosecuting violent crime and ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice, irrespective of the identity or status of the victims, Ntabazalila said. Following the ruling, Cameron said the experience had strengthened his belief in lawful firearm ownership and responsible self-defence.

Cameron Advocates For Lawful Firearm Ownership

He encouraged South Africans who accept that responsibility to be lawfully armed, properly trained and proficient. Know the law, train regularly and understand when force is justified, Cameron said in a Facebook post. When violent criminals attack, the police may not reach you in time. You may be your own first responder and your own last line of defence.

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DA national spokesperson Jan de Villiers welcomed the sentences but said thousands of crime victims across South Africa were still waiting for justice. He said Magistrate Greyvenstein highlighted how smash-and-grab criminals were effectively holding Cape Town motorists hostage. She also acknowledged Cameron's use of his firearm in self-defence. South Africans deserve to feel safe in their communities, and criminals must face the full consequences of their actions, De Villiers said.

Cameron said the DA MPs will continue their oversight work in communities devastated by violent crime. Every South African deserves to live without fear, he said.