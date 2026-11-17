Two suspects handed themselves over to the Hawks and face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to R635 million in tender fraud at Tembisa Hospital.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal. The Hawks' serious corruption investigation team said the two were arrested early on Tuesday.

The suspects handed themselves over to the Hawks at Tembisa police station on Tuesday morning. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed the arrests and the allegations against them. Mogale said the suspects had allegedly been implicated in an extensive investigation into multimillion-rand tender fraud involving Tembisa Hospital's procurement processes. The allegations under investigation include fraud, corruption, forgery and uttering.

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The charges also include contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and money laundering. The two suspects are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court. They will face charges relating to fraud, corruption and money laundering. Mogale said it is alleged that certain hospital officials colluded with service providers to manipulate the Request for Quotations (RFQs) procurement system.

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Hawks Detail Procurement Fraud Allegations

She said the officials did this by deliberately splitting procurement transactions to keep them below the R500,000 threshold. This circumvented the prescribed formal tender processes, according to the Hawks. Mogale said the Hawks remain committed to pursuing all those implicated in the alleged corruption. She said the Hawks will ensure that those implicated are held accountable through due legal processes.

Govindraju was arrested by the Hawks at OR Tambo International Airport in August after returning to South Africa from abroad. He is accused of colluding with officials in the Gauteng Department of Health to manipulate Tembisa Hospital's procurement processes in a case involving more than R635 million. The alleged procurement irregularities were brought to light by whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran was a senior Gauteng health official who was shot and killed outside her home in August 2021 after raising concerns about irregular tenders at Tembisa Hospital. Deokaran had flagged concerns that contracts were allegedly being deliberately split into amounts below R500,000. She said this was done to bypass prescribed procurement processes and National Treasury oversight. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) later found that more than R2.04 billion had allegedly been siphoned from the Gauteng Department of Health.

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The SIU said the money was allegedly taken through 207 front companies and nine syndicates.