Two South African Women Receive Life Sentences for Hiring Hitmen in Husband's Murder

A Pretoria High Court has sentenced Ntabiseng Tlali and Lineo Ralitsa to life imprisonment for conspiring and arranging the contract killing of Tlali's husband. Despite defense arguments of abuse and limited involvement, the court ruled the murder was financially driven and demonstrated no compelling circumstances for a lesser sentence.

Ntabiseng Tlali and Lineo Ralitsa have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Tlali's husband, David Malewa Tlali. The case, heard in the Pretoria High Court sitting at Palm Ridge, exposed a cold-blooded plot where Tlali solicited her friend Ralitsa to arrange hitmen.

Ralitsa then engaged her ex-boyfriend, who sourced two male Lesotho nationals to execute the killing. On August 11, 2024, the assassins arrived at Ralitsa's home. The next morning, Tlali informed Ralitsa that her husband had returned home, prompting the gunmen to proceed to the victim's residence, confront him at the gate, and shoot him dead. Both women initially pleaded guilty, with Tlali citing spousal abuse as a motive and Ralitsa claiming a limited assisting role.

However, the State, led by Advocate Mokautu Masilo, argued vehemently against any deviation from the life sentence, highlighting the gravity of the crime, the failure to use lawful avenues, and the lack of genuine remorse. A victim impact statement from the deceased's sister detailed his role as the family's sole breadwinner and the devastating emotional and health consequences for the family. The court concurred, noting the murder appeared financially motivated and that involving foreign nationals exacerbates social tensions.

The prescribed minimum sentence was imposed. This case is part of a growing trend of murders for insurance payouts in South Africa. In a separate but thematically linked case involving incitement, Senior State Advocate Riana Williams secured a conviction where the court found the evidence of incitement to murder proven beyond reasonable doubt, with one woman initiating contact with hitmen and another directly negotiating the killing





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Murder Contract Killing Life Imprisonment South Africa Hitmen Insurance Payout Crime

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