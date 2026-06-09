Two people died in separate shack fires in Dunoon, leaving 35 families homeless

The family of a Dunoon woman is devastated after they could not save her during a shack fire at Newlands informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday. Vuyokazi Jabona was one of two people who died in two separate shack fires, less than an hour apart, in Dunoon at the weekend. 35 families were left homeless. They were celebrating a birthday in the early hours of Sunday. Minutes after Jabona went home, Mpetsheni was alerted by a neighbor who tried to open her shack but it was too late. I had just seen her at about 1am on Sunday. I still can’t believe it happened. It is so painful," said a neighbor. Less than an hour earlier at Siyahlala informal settlement near the N7, Melikhaya Dola died after his shack caught alight. Six other shacks were destroyed, and four others were damaged, leaving 20 people homeless. A shop was also burnt, and little was salvaged from the blaze. He managed to save only the wallet, which had his identity document. He said he lost his children’s important documents, household furniture, meat stock worth about R4,000 and R10,500 in cash from his scholar transport business. For the Newlands informal settlement fire, Langenhoven said the cause has not yet been determined. For the Siyahlala informal settlement fire, Langenhoven said fire crews arrived at 2:27am and could only extinguish the blaze by 5:13am.

The family of a Dunoon woman is devastated after they could not save her during a shack fire at Newlands informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday.

Vuyokazi Jabona was one of two people who died in two separate shack fires, less than an hour apart, in Dunoon at the weekend. 35 families were left homeless. They were celebrating a birthday in the early hours of Sunday. Minutes after Jabona went home, Mpetsheni was alerted by a neighbor who tried to open her shack but it was too late. I had just seen her at about 1am on Sunday.

I still can’t believe it happened. It is so painful," said a neighbor. Less than an hour earlier at Siyahlala informal settlement near the N7, Melikhaya Dola died after his shack caught alight. Six other shacks were destroyed, and four others were damaged, leaving 20 people homeless.

A shop was also burnt, and little was salvaged from the blaze. He managed to save only the wallet, which had his identity document. He said he lost his children’s important documents, household furniture, meat stock worth about R4,000 and R10,500 in cash from his scholar transport business. For the Newlands informal settlement fire, Langenhoven said the cause has not yet been determined.

For the Siyahlala informal settlement fire, Langenhoven said fire crews arrived at 2:27am and could only extinguish the blaze by 5:13am





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Dunoon Newlands Informal Settlement Siyahlala Informal Settlement Shack Fires Deaths Homelessness Fire Crews Cause Extinguishing The Blaze

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