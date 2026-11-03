Limpopo police arrest man for photographing marked ballot, seek second suspect

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly photographing his marked ballot paper at a voting station in Lulekani, Limpopo, while police are searching for a second suspect accused of the same offence.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly photographing his marked ballot paper at a voting station in Limpopo, with police searching for a second suspect accused of the same offence.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the incidents occurred at Chuchekani Primary School voting station in the Humulani settlement in Lulekani on Monday. Mashaba said the first incident was reported at about 10am when a 32-year-old voter allegedly photographed his ballot paper after voting. The presiding officer confronted him and informed him that photographing a marked ballot paper was against electoral rules.

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Aggressive voter insults presiding officer

A second incident was reported at about 1.40pm when another male voter allegedly photographed his marked ballot paper. When confronted by the presiding officer, he reportedly became aggressive, verbally insulted her and left the voting station. At about 1.50pm, one of the voters allegedly posted an image of his marked ballot paper on his social media status.

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Mashaba said the presiding officer reported both incidents to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), which advised her to open a case with police. The case was reported after the voting station had closed, by which time both suspects had left the premises. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and was expected to appear in the Lulekani magistrate court on Wednesday. Police are searching for the second man.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested in the Mankweng policing area for allegedly unlawfully removing election posters, which was reportedly captured on video. He has since appeared in court for contravention of Section 92 of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, and the case was postponed to 30 November. In another incident, a political party supporter's T-shirt was ripped from a man's body and set alight on Monday.

Police threaten decisive action against lawbreakers

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Jan Petrus Scheepers said the police would not tolerate acts of intimidation and violence, or the unlawful destruction and removal of election material. Scheepers added that police would act decisively against anyone breaking electoral laws. The arrests come as South Africa prepares for elections, with security concerns raised in some communities. News24 surveyed 5,001 registered voters to reveal who leads, what voters want fixed, and which coalitions South Africans could support.