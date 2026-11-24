Two suspects arrested after shooting incidents and a firearm recovery in Motherwell have been linked to the murder of Gqeberha baker Anathi Maguga, whose body was found in October. They appeared in the Motherwell magistrate's court and were remanded in custody until January 28 2027.

Two men aged 20 and 24 have been remanded in custody in connection with the murder of Gqeberha baker Anathi Maguga, whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped in a bush two days after she went missing.

The pair appeared in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody to appear again on January 28 2027. The two suspects were arrested on Friday, November 20, following an investigation by members of the Motherwell task team, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa said. They were among four suspects arrested on Wednesday, November 18. Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the two were among four men arrested after deadly shootings in Motherwell.

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Suspects Remanded in Maguga Murder Case

Members of the Nelson Mandela Bay District Intervention Task Team arrested the two men a second time, this time for Maguga's murder, while they were still in custody. Maguga, 29, ran her own baking business in Gqeberha. Police said she received a phone call at her family's New Brighton home on the afternoon of October 22, then left in her red Volkswagen Polo.

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When she did not answer her phone or return by the next morning, her family reported her missing at the New Brighton police station. Her body was found in the bushes in NU29, Motherwell, at about midday on October 24. The two men were first arrested after a man was shot dead in NU9, Motherwell, just after 4.15pm on Wednesday, November 18.

A man and a woman were wounded in separate shootings in the same area, which police believe were linked to robberies. Members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Crime Combatting Unit on duty in KwaZakhele spotted a car matching the description on the M17 towards Motherwell. Seven cellphones believed to be stolen were found in the car. The four men were detained at the Swartkops police station.

Investigations Continue Into Linked Crimes

Beetge said investigations into their possible involvement in the NU9 murder, attempted murders and robberies were continuing, with more charges possibly to be added. Mawisa said investigations were continuing and more arrests were imminent. Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo praised the police members who made the first arrests. Their alertness and decisive action demonstrate the importance of proactive policing and effective communication in responding to serious and violent crime, he said.

We remain committed to ensuring that those responsible for such acts are brought before the courts to face the full might of the law. Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncatha welcomed the arrests and commended the investigation team for its work. Mawisa quoted Ncatha as saying the breakthrough demonstrated the police's commitment to ensuring that those responsible for serious crimes were brought before the courts.

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The breakthrough in the murder of Anathi Maguga sends a strong message that police will work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators are brought before the courts to answer for their actions, said Ncatha.