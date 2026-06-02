Two Mbombela Municipality Employees Arrested for Alleged Illegal Property Sales Amid Moratorium

Two City of Mbombela employees face charges for unlawful sale of municipal properties despite a 2023 council moratorium, involving forged documents and personal enrichment.

Two employees of the City of Mbombela were arrested and appeared in court on charges related to the illegal sale of municipal properties. The suspects, Sibusiso Dube , 42, an administration officer, and Mandla Shongwe , 54, were taken into custody by the Hawks ' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Mbombela .

This follows a council-imposed moratorium on the sale of municipal assets that has been in effect since 2023. Despite the ban, Dube is alleged to have transferred ownership of a municipal house worth R540,000 to his uncle, who reportedly has a disability and knowledge of property procedures but did so without his consent. Dube also benefited from the sale of another property valued at R442,000 to a police officer who was unaware of the illicit nature of the deal.

A third property, worth R520,000, was sold to another municipal employee who is said to have known about the moratorium. Investigators claim the municipal manager's signature was forged to process these sales, which were registered with the Deeds Office, resulting in title deeds being issued. The proceeds were allegedly used for Dube's personal gain. Shongwe is accused of being an accomplice with knowledge of the unlawful transactions.

The case has been postponed to June 5 for bail proceedings. The journalist covering this story, Tumelo Waga Dibakwane, is an experienced reporter focusing on socio-economic issues affecting Lowveld communities since 2012, often highlighting township and village challenges





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Mbombela Municipal Property Hawks Corruption Moratorium Sibusiso Dube Mandla Shongwe Forged Signature Deeds Office Bail

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