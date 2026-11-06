Two Live Pangolins Worth R1 Million Found in BMW Boot at Rustenburg Mall, Four Arrested

Police arrested four suspects after finding two live pangolins valued at about R1 million in the boot of a BMW at Waterfall Mall in Rustenburg. The suspects face charges under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.

Police have arrested four suspects after finding two live pangolins in the boot of a BMW at Waterfall Mall in Rustenburg. The pangolins are valued at approximately R1 million in total, with each female pangolin worth around R500 000.

The rescue took place on 4 November 2026 during an intelligence-led operation. The operation began after Crime Intelligence members in Ivory Park received information about a group allegedly involved in the illegal trade of endangered species. A cross-border task team was assembled and spotted the suspects arriving in a white BMW. The suspects entered the mall and were intercepted by the operational team.

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Suspects Arrested After Vehicle Search

Permission to search the vehicle was granted. Upon searching the BMW, officers found the two live pangolins inside the boot. The suspects, aged between 38 and 51, could not give a reasonable explanation for possessing the animals. They were immediately arrested for unlawful possession of endangered species.

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Members of the Rustenburg Local Criminal Record Centre and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment were called to the scene. They collected the pangolins and took them for safekeeping. The four suspects are expected to appear before the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Friday. They face charges of unlawful possession of endangered species in contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004.

Section 57(1) of the Act prohibits anyone from carrying out a restricted activity involving a listed threatened or protected species without a valid permit. A police official praised the units for their collaboration and swift action, saying SAPS remains committed to protecting the country's endangered species. Pangolin trafficking arrests are not new to this mall. In July 2020, police arrested three men there for possession of a pangolin after a tip-off that someone planned to sell it at the mall.

Pangolin Trafficking Highlights Wildlife Crime

Sadly, the pregnant pangolin in that case died just five days after her rescue. Pangolins are protected under an international wildlife trade agreement that bans international commercial trade in them. They are also targeted by traffickers because some people falsely believe their scales have medicinal value. The latest arrests highlight ongoing efforts to combat wildlife crime in South Africa.