Two Life Sentences for Barnstead Monster in Taung Court

Thapelo Innocent Modise (25) from Pampierstad was sentenced to two life terms plus three years for the horrific murders of a three-year-old child and a neighbour in Itireleng, near Pampierstad, North West, on May 23, 2023.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the sentencing of Thapelo Innocent Modise (25), from Pampierstad in the Northern Cape, who received two life terms plus three years' imprisonment in the Taung Regional Court in North West. Potchefstroom Herald reports that Modise was convicted on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder , following a horrific incident on May 23, 2023, in Itireleng near Pampierstad.

According to testimony, a young mother was breastfeeding her three-year-old child when Modise attacked her grandmother outside. As the woman tried to intervene, Modise attempted to rape her. While her child cried in fear, Modise grabbed the little girl and fatally stabbed her. A neighbour, who was visiting at the time, entered the house and was also attacked. Modise stabbed both the neighbour and the child’s mother before locking them inside a bedroom and setting it alight. The three-year-old child and the neighbour tragically died in the blaze, while the mother managed to survive and later gave crucial testimony in court. Despite pleading not guilty, Modise was found guilty after the state, led by prosecutor Rebaona Mokgopa, presented strong evidence proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt. In aggravation of sentence, Mokgopa argued that Modise’s actions were 'gruesome, evil, and shocking' and deserved the harshest punishment. Delivering judgment, Magistrate Buti Zulu echoed the prosecution’s arguments, stating that Modise preyed on vulnerable victims who were unable to defend themselves. Welcoming the outcome, North West Public Prosecutions director Dr Rachel Makhari praised the prosecution team and investigators. “These sentences underscore the National Prosecuting Authority’s unwavering commitment to fighting crime, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring justice for victims of violent crime,” she said





