Two Kudus Cause Chaos in Kanonkop Neighborhood, Safely Captured

Two kudus, a bull and a calf, roamed residential streets of Kanonkop early this morning, causing property damage before being darted and captured by wildlife experts. The animals will be quarantined and later released into Loskopdam Nature Reserve.

Two kudus have been roaming the Kanonkop neighborhood since 3:00 AM this morning, causing significant property damage before being safely captured by wildlife experts. The larger of the two, a young bull, was darted inside a home in Broodboomstraat after bursting through a lounge window.

The second, a younger calf, was sedated a street away in Tambotiestraat. Both animals will be quarantined to check for foot-and-mouth disease before being released into Loskopdam Nature Reserve. The news of the kudus in the area was shared early on a WhatsApp group, alerting residents and authorities to the unusual situation. The incident began when members of the Day Patrol attempted to contain the animals, but the kudus managed to evade capture by leaping over walls and palisade fences.

The bull eventually entered a house owned by Koekie van Wyk in Broodboomstraat, smashing through a glass window and causing extensive damage inside. The sight of a wild kudu bull inside a suburban living room was surreal, according to neighbors. The animal stood nervously among furniture, its horns barely missing hanging lamps. Dr. Munnik Hertzog, the wildlife veterinarian, was called and successfully darted the bull inside the living room.

The animal, in shock, burst through another window before collapsing in the driveway. With the help of bystanders, Hertzog secured the bull and loaded it onto a game vehicle. Blood stains were found throughout the house, but Hertzog confirmed the wounds were superficial and treated the animal with antibiotics and other necessary medication. Van Wyk was already in contact with her insurance company, and glaziers had arrived earlier but had to leave because the kudu was still inside.

The damage to the house included broken windows, blood stains on carpets, and disturbed furniture. Meanwhile, the smaller kudu made itself comfortable between a boat and a vehicle under a carport in Tambotiestraat. It was darted there and also safely secured. Several role players assisted in the operation.

Dynamicx Drones provided aerial support to locate the animals, while Midwit Diesel and Oil covered fuel costs for helpers like Piet Wassenaar, a well-known wildlife handler and snake catcher from eMalahleni. The calf appeared exhausted after the ordeal, but veterinarians confirmed it was in good condition. The kudus will now be placed in quarantine for a minimum of two weeks to ensure they are free from foot-and-mouth disease before being released into the Loskopdam Nature Reserve.

The reserve is located nearby and provides suitable habitat for the animals. The community expressed relief that the animals were captured safely with no serious injuries to either the humans or the kudus. The entire operation highlighted the challenges of urban wildlife encounters and the importance of coordinated response efforts. This event serves as a reminder of the increasing encroachment of wildlife into residential areas due to habitat loss





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Kudus Kanonkop Wildlife Capture Property Damage Dr. Munnik Hertzog

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