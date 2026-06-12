Two corpses discovered in panel van at Nqanqarhu in Eastern Cape

Two corpses were found in a panel van at Nqanqarhu in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning. The bodies, wrapped in white plastic bags with blood, originated from the Cape Town mortuaries. The men were nabbed during a police chase after officials received information about a vehicle with dead bodies travelling towards Kwa Bhaca.

Two corpses were discovered in a panel van at Nqanqarhu in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning. The bodies, wrapped in white plastic bags with blood, originated from the Cape Town mortuaries.

The men were nabbed during a police chase after officials received information about a vehicle with dead bodies travelling towards Kwa Bhaca. The chase was initiated, but the vehicle was not immediately located. Between 07:30 and 08:00, the vehicle was found parked outside a supermarket. The driver stated that they were delivering corpses from Cape Town funeral parlours to mortuaries in Kwa Bhaca.

Another corpse from a funeral parlour in Gqeberha had already been dropped off at a parlour in Kwa Bhaca before the vehicle was stopped. An Environmental Health Practitioner attended and issued a fine of R 1000 each for not being in possession of a certificate of competence. The two recovered bodies were taken to a local mortuary in Nqanqarhu for safekeeping and relatives have been summoned to identify the bodies





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Panel Van Corpses Eastern Cape Police Chase Cape Town Mortuaries Gqeberha Kwa Bhaca Environmental Health Practitioner National Health Act Regulation R363

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