Eight killed, including two children, in Brooklyn building collapse

Eight people, including two children, died when a three-story Brooklyn building collapsed into a neighboring excavation site. Over a dozen were injured, and authorities are investigating prior safety violations.

New York authorities said on Thursday that eight people, including two children, were killed after a residential building collapsed a day earlier in Brooklyn, prompting a frantic overnight search by firefighters to pull people from the rubble.

Over a dozen more were injured. The three-story property fell Wednesday afternoon into a neighboring excavation site where construction workers had been preparing foundations for a planned development. This has been a devastating morning and evening for our city, said New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who announced the latest death toll. The mayor promised a thorough investigation and to hold anyone responsible fully accountable.

Also read Fatal Building Collapse in Brooklyn Kills Two and Injures 17

Victim Identified As Ecuadoran Construction Worker

One of those killed was Ecuadoran national Gabriel Siguencia, 22. His stepsister said in a tearful interview that he was working overtime at the construction site when the building collapsed. We went from hospital to hospital, trying to find him, showing pictures, but nobody knew anything until they told us he passed, Kayla Chimborazo, 20, told AFP and other journalists. He just came here to do work to be able to provide for his family back in Ecuador.

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He is just the sweetest person, she added, saying he had a wife and son. The New York Times reported that the youngest victim was aged nine, and that nationalities included Ecuador, Guatemala and Guinea. New York's fire department declared Thursday afternoon there were no further victims at the site after emergency workers spent hours searching with drones and canine units.

Eyewitnesses Describe Destructive Building Collapse

The building, a three-story structure dating from 1930 with four apartments and a commercial space on the ground floor, collapsed onto the nearby excavation site. An adjacent building was left ripped open with one of its walls torn away, exposing a staircase, bedroom and a closet full of clothing. Shop worker James Williams, 60, told AFP he witnessed the building collapse after hearing loud banging noises throughout the morning.

I smelled the smoke from the fumes, and I was watching bricks fall. But to see, like two minutes later, to see the building collapse and fall, it was just devastating, he said. There were people trying to get out... I saw somebody on the side of the staircase, and I will be honest with you, I did not even really want to think about that.

Construction Site Had Previous Stop Work Order

Another witness, 14-year-old Kenneilia Reid, told AFP: When I was walking by, I started seeing dust all of a sudden, and I was like, what is going on? When I turned my back, I saw the whole building collapse. According to documents from the city's building department reviewed by AFP, the construction site had been issued a stop-work order in April due to potentially dangerous demolition conditions.

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However, work continued, resulting in a $10,000 fine for the company involved. No link has yet been established between these violations and the building's collapse. Mamdani said five main entities were involved at the site and that authorities had started sweeping 100 other construction sites they are associated with around the city. The mayor promised a thorough investigation and to hold anyone responsible fully accountable.

Some people in Flatbush, a mostly Black neighborhood where the building collapsed, voiced their anger at gentrification and development after the incident. It is just all about making money. They did not care about the danger, businessman Winston Bowen, 54, told AFP on a sidewalk opposite the collapsed building.