Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci appeared in court charged with burglary and trespassing at Anmer Hall, where six pairs of cufflinks and a clock were stolen.

Two Albanian nationals have appeared in court charged with burglary and trespassing following a break-in at the country residence of Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, stood before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to face these serious allegations. Prosecutors confirmed that the suspects allegedly stole six pairs of cufflinks and a clock during the incident. The alleged crime took place at Anmer Hall, a ten-bedroom property on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England. The late Queen Elizabeth gifted this home to William and Kate as a wedding present in 2011.

Also read Two men arrested over suspected break-in at William and Kate’s Norfolk retreat

Royal Home Break-In Details

They typically use the retreat for holidays and short breaks, while their primary residence remains on the Windsor Castle estate to the west of London. Police were called to the scene on Monday night after receiving reports of suspicious activity. At the time of the break-in, the property was completely unoccupied by the royal couple. A spokesperson for Prince William previously stated that they do not comment on security matters regarding their private homes.

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According to prosecutors, the suspects climbed up a drainpipe to gain access to Anmer Hall. They entered the building through the dressing room to commit the theft. Staff members at the estate spotted Doku and Ndoci during the incident. The two men were subsequently arrested in woodland located approximately two kilometers away from the property.

Charges And Court Adjournment

Neither defendant was asked to enter a formal plea to the charges during the hearing. The case has been adjourned until next week for further legal proceedings. During this adjournment, prosecutors will seek permission from Britain's attorney general. This permission is specifically required in relation to the charge of trespassing on a protected site.

The legal process must adhere to specific protocols for such protected locations. Authorities also noted that a third suspect was seen outside the property on Monday night. This individual has not yet been arrested or charged. Police investigations continue to determine the full extent of the involvement by any other parties.

Specific Charges Against Suspects

Norfolk Constabulary formally charged Doku and Ndoci with entering a dwelling with intent to steal. They are also charged with trespassing on a protected site. These charges reflect the severity of the intrusion into a royal residence. Reuters reported the details of the court appearance and the specific items stolen.

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The incident has drawn attention to the security measures at the Sandringham estate. It remains unclear what the full legal consequences will be for the two men.