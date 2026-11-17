Zacharia Tshisele and Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, accused of pocketing over R61m for manipulating procurement processes at Tembisa Hospital.

Two former Tembisa Hospital managers appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering. They are the latest accused in the R635m Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal.

Zacharia Tshisele, 54, and Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla, 59, handed themselves over to the Tembisa police station before their court appearance. The court heard they allegedly pocketed more than R61m. The National Prosecuting Authority alleges the two manipulated procurement processes to help companies linked to businessman Stefan Joel Govindraju. The companies allegedly secured lucrative contracts worth hundreds of millions of rand.

Also read Two more suspects arrested in R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption case

Former managers pocket millions in payments

The NPA claims Tshisele received more than R26m, while Monnakgotla allegedly pocketed more than R35m. The payments were allegedly made in exchange for intervening in procurement processes involving medical supplies and equipment. The two face charges including fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft. The alleged criminal activities took place between January 2020 and April 2023.

Advertisement

According to the state, the accused abused their managerial positions in the hospital's theatre department. They allegedly influenced supply chain management processes and facilitated the awarding of contracts to companies linked to Govindraju. The companies allegedly benefited from manipulated procurement processes involving fraudulent documents, fictitious quotations and front companies. The state further alleges the Gauteng department of health and the National Treasury paid more than R580m to companies that purportedly supplied goods and services to the hospital.

Despite these payments, the required medical supplies and equipment were allegedly never delivered. Tshisele has been suspended from his position, while Monnakgotla was dismissed from the hospital. Their alleged roles add to the growing number of people implicated in the scandal. The case involves the alleged looting of R2bn in public funds meant to provide essential healthcare services.

Accused granted bail amid corruption scandal

The NPA's specialised commercial crimes unit is pursuing the prosecution of those implicated in the alleged corruption. The accused were granted bail of R30,000 each. The bail was granted after their affidavits and the state's affidavit were read in court. The case was postponed to February 1 2027 for the disclosure of the contents of the docket. The allegations have not yet been tested in court.