Two Arrested in Limpopo for Election-Related Offences Including Poster Removal and Intimidation

Limpopo police arrested two men in separate incidents for allegedly removing election posters and assaulting and intimidating a complainant by burning a political party T-shirt. Both cases are under investigation and the accused in one case has appeared in court.

Limpopo police have arrested two suspects in connection with election-related offences in two separate incidents. The arrests were made on Monday, November 2, as authorities continue to enforce the law and safeguard the integrity of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Mankweng Man Arrested For Destroying Election Posters

In the first incident, a man was arrested in the Mankweng policing area, near Polokwane, for allegedly unlawfully removing election posters. Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident was reportedly captured on video. A case was registered at Mankweng Police Station for contravention of Section 92 of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998. The accused has since appeared in court and the matter was remanded to November 30.

Also read Posters torn, T-shirts torched: Arrests mar first day of voting

Mashaba said the suspect allegedly took a political party T-shirt from a supporter by force and burnt it. The accused has been remanded in custody until the next court date. The case is being investigated further. In a separate incident, another man was arrested in the Sekhukhune District in connection with an assault and intimidation case.

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It is alleged that the complainant's political party T-shirt was forcibly removed and subsequently set alight during an incident involving members allegedly affiliated with a political party. A case was opened at Sekhukhune police station, and police investigations are continuing. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers, reiterated that SAPS will not tolerate acts of intimidation, violence, or the unlawful destruction and removal of election material.

He urged political parties, their supporters, and communities to respect the law, exercise political tolerance, and resolve differences peacefully. Police have emphasized their commitment to maintaining order and ensuring that the electoral process proceeds without interference. The arrests serve as a warning that such offences will be dealt with firmly. Investigations into both cases are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the legal processes unfold.

Suspects Remain In Custody As Police Reaffirm Law

The two suspects remain in police custody or have appeared in court as required by law. The case in Mankweng has been postponed to November 30, while the Sekhukhune case is still under investigation. Authorities have called on the public to report any election-related offences to the police. These incidents highlight the tensions that can arise during election periods and the importance of adhering to electoral laws.

The SAPS in Limpopo has reaffirmed its dedication to protecting the integrity of the 2026 Local Government Elections and ensuring that all participants can exercise their democratic rights safely.