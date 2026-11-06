Two arrested in Cape Town over alleged dating app drugging and robbery

Two men aged 20 to 25 were arrested in Cape Town as police investigate allegations that online dating encounters ended in drugging and robbery. A vehicle search yielded bank cards, phones, and four point-of-sale devices.

Two men have been arrested in Cape Town as investigators examine allegations that online dating encounters ended in drugging and robbery. The suspects, both aged between 20 and 25, were detained in the city centre on Thursday, 5 November.

The arrests followed an operation by Metro Police neighbourhood safety officers, who received information about an Audi A3 linked to a theft case registered at Cape Town Central police station. Officers located the vehicle in the CBD and kept it under surveillance. After two men entered the car and drove away, Metro Police stopped it shortly afterwards. A search conducted with the driver's consent uncovered bank and identity cards, mobile phones and three point-of-sale payment devices.

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Online Dating Drugging Robbery Suspicions

Investigators suspect that people were approached through online dating services before agreeing to meet in person. According to Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons, victims were allegedly drugged during these encounters and robbed of their belongings. Solomons said the suspects would allegedly establish relationships with their victims before arranging meetings, during which the victims were allegedly drugged and robbed of valuable personal belongings.

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SAPS later informed officers that the occupants were wanted in connection with multiple cases and were allegedly linked to a high-value criminal syndicate suspected of targeting people through online dating. The suspects were detained at Cape Town Central police station. SAPS subsequently requested Metro Police assistance with a search of the men's residence. During that search, officers recovered an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery, drugs and another POS device, bringing the total number of devices recovered to four.

The pair face charges including conspiracy to commit fraud, offences under the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 25 of 2002, drug possession and possession of false number plates. However, the extent of their alleged involvement remains under investigation. Investigators are also examining possible links to other unresolved cases in the Western Cape. Police have not publicly identified a specific dating platform or confirmed how many people may have been affected.

Police Warn Online Daters Safety Precautions

The arrests come amid renewed warnings about the risks of meeting people first encountered online. SAPS urged online daters to take precautions after Kempton Park police recorded about 10 cases involving alleged robberies and sexual assaults linked to meetings arranged through dating platforms and social media. Police advised people meeting online contacts for the first time to choose public places, avoid sharing unnecessary personal information and tell someone they trust about their plans.

The Kempton Park incidents have not been linked to the Cape Town investigation. Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward. The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations against the two suspects have not been proven in court.