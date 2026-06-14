Twin brother of Springbok centre eyes US jersey for 2027 World Cup

Dan Kriel, former Junior Springbok and current Seattle Seawolves midfielder, will become eligible for the USA Eagles and hopes to play at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, potentially joining his brother Jesse who will represent South Africa.

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel has a brother who could join him on the world stage at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Dan Kriel , the twin of the Springbok star, began his career as a Junior Springbok in 2014, sharing the field with the likes of Handre Pollard, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw.

After progressing through the South African provincial system with stints at the Bulls, Stormers, Western Province and Lions, Dan made the decision to move abroad and continue his development in the United States. He now plies his trade as a midfield playmaker for the Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby, a competition that has been gaining increasing attention for its role in nurturing talent for the American national team.

The 32 year old will become eligible to represent the United States Eagles in January through the residency rule, and his performances have already drawn the interest of national coach Scott Lawrence. Dan explained that when he originally signed a three year contract with the Seawolves he never imagined that a pathway to Test rugby for America might open up. The prospect of playing at the highest level and potentially taking part in a World Cup has ignited his ambition.

"America has given so much to me and my family and I would love to represent this country in the 2027 World Cup," he said, describing the opportunity as a great honour for both himself and his relatives. He added that wearing the red white and blue would be a chance to inspire a new generation of American rugby players and to help grow the sport in a market still finding its identity on the global stage.

If Dan secures his place in the Eagles squad, the Kriel family could experience a unique chapter in rugby history, with two brothers playing for opposite nations in the same tournament. Jesse Kriel, who has already cemented his reputation as a reliable centre for the Springboks, would be watching his sibling's journey with pride while also preparing his own campaign for the competition.

The potential family rivalry adds an intriguing narrative to the build up for the 2027 event, highlighting the increasingly international nature of the sport and the way player pathways are evolving beyond traditional borders. As the United States continues to invest in its domestic league and attract overseas talent, stories like Dan Kriel's underscore the growing competitiveness of the Eagles and their aspirations to make a significant impact on rugby's biggest stage





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