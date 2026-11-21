Twelve passengers were hospitalized after a minibus taxi collided with a truck and overturned on the N12 West in Alberton on November 20, 2026. The accident caused significant traffic disruptions.

Twelve individuals sustained injuries following a severe collision between a minibus taxi and a heavy truck on the N12 West highway in Alberton. The accident occurred on Friday, 20 November 2026, at 11:47pm, prompting a massive emergency response from local authorities and forcing the closure of three traffic lanes.

The Accident Triggered Major Emergency Response

The incident took place just prior to the Voortrekker Road off-ramp, a critical junction on the busy N12 West route. The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) Call Centre received an urgent report regarding the serious motor vehicle accident shortly after it happened.

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Emergency crews arrived at the scene to find a chaotic situation where the taxi had collided with the truck, causing the minibus to overturn completely. The impact was significant enough to cause the truck to lose its load, scattering debris across the freeway and complicating immediate rescue efforts.

Spokesperson MacDonald confirmed that twelve passengers from the taxi were treated on the scene by emergency personnel. The injuries ranged from moderate to critical, necessitating rapid medical intervention. All twelve injured passengers were subsequently transported to various hospitals in the immediate area for further treatment and observation.

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Unharmed Drivers and Ongoing Investigation

Despite the severity of the crash and the injuries sustained by the taxi passengers, the drivers of both vehicles escaped unharmed. There were no fatalities recorded in the incident, which remains a fortunate outcome given the extent of the vehicle damage and the number of people involved.

Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident. Investigators are currently examining the scene and reviewing available evidence to understand the factors that led to the collision. Details regarding the specific cause will be released once the emergency operations are fully completed.

Traffic Disruptions and Alternative Routes

The collision resulted in the immediate closure of three lanes on the N12 West, causing significant traffic disruptions for commuters. Road Traffic Inspectorate teams were deployed to the scene to manage the flow of traffic and ensure the safety of both emergency workers and passing motorists.

Officials urged motorists to use alternative routes via Hayfields and Ashburton to avoid the congested area. The temporary closure of the route was necessary to allow emergency crews to treat victims and transport the injured to nearby hospitals without obstruction from heavy traffic.

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Stakeholder Oversight and Future Details

The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services coordinated the multi-agency response, ensuring that medical and traffic control services worked in tandem. The efficiency of this response ensured that no further injuries occurred during the cleanup and investigation phase.

While the primary focus remains on the well-being of the twelve injured passengers, authorities have stated they will release further details once emergency operations are completed. Motorists are advised to monitor local traffic reports for updates on when the N12 West will return to normal capacity.