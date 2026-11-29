TVET college students in Durban face severe hunger and accommodation threats as the NSFAS allowance payment remains stalled awaiting ministerial budget approval.

Thousands of Technical and Vocational Education and Training students across South Africa are enduring severe financial hardship and hunger after the South African National Student Aid Scheme failed to distribute living allowances by the scheduled November 17 deadline. The delay has forced learners at institutions including the Umlazi Coastal TVET College in Durban to choose between purchasing essential food items and paying for data required to submit academic assignments.

Government Approval Stalls Payment Process

The South African National Student Aid Scheme Board has already approved a budget reallocation intended to facilitate the payment of outstanding final 2026 allowances for TVET college students following urgent intervention by Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim. Despite this internal approval, the Department of Higher Education and Training confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday that the revision still requires formal ministerial consent before any funds can be processed. The scheme must now formally approach the minister to secure this final approval before communicating a revised payment date to the affected student body.

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Student Hardships Mount in Durban

Minenhle Maphumulo, a third-year Primary Agriculture student at the Umlazi Coastal TVET College, reported going eight days without receiving her living allowance, which has resulted in her studying and writing examinations on an empty stomach. She described a desperate situation where she must borrow money for food with no clear plan for repayment, noting that her landlord has locked her gate twice this month and threatened to evict her if payment does not arrive by the upcoming Friday. The initial payment date was postponed from November 17 to November 19, yet students like Maphumulo remain without funds, making it increasingly difficult to meet basic survival needs.

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Protests Emerge Over Unpaid Benefits

On November 24, TVET college students took to the streets of Durban to protest against the continued non-payment of living and accommodation allowances, citing a complete lack of communication from the funding body. Sithandiwe Khuboni from the eThekwini TVET College highlighted that the absence of the monthly living allowance has led to widespread hunger, with some students fainting in class and others relying on campus soup kitchens. Khuboni stated that many learners are forced to share overcrowded rooms or commute long distances for safety, expressing frustration that the government has left them in the dark regarding the status of their promised support.

Financial Impact on Student Lives

The prolonged delay has created a crisis where students are unable to purchase transport to return home after completing final examinations, with many fearing they will be unable to finish their studies without the promised basic support. Students like Zondi from the region explained that they exhausted the money from the previous month expecting timely payments, only to find themselves in deeper debt for daily sustenance. The combination of empty stomachs, threatened evictions, and the inability to concentrate on coursework illustrates the severe real-world impact of the bureaucratic holdup on the educational journey of thousands of vulnerable learners.