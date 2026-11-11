TV Producer Duma ka Ndlovu Faces Tax Fraud Charges in IDAC Court Case

Veteran television producer Duma ka Ndlovu and co-accused Maxwell Mloyi appear in court facing R26 million in tax fraud charges linked to consulting work for Bain & Company.

Veteran television producer Duma ka Ndlovu and his co-accused Maxwell Mloyi faced continued legal proceedings regarding serious financial allegations in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday. The National Director of Public Prosecutions rejected recent representations filed by the defense, ensuring the matter proceeds under the jurisdiction of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

Legal Proceedings and Bail Conditions

Senior official Henry Mamothame confirmed the status of the case, stating that the independent review panel validated the authorization of the investigation. The panel affirmed that the charges against the accused fall squarely within the established mandate of the IDAC, allowing the prosecution to maintain its current legal posture. The court subsequently postponed the next stage of proceedings to 9 February 2027 for a formal pre-trial hearing.

Also read Pitso Mosimane challenges recalled Lyle Foster as Siyanda Ndlovu inspired by Doctor Khumalo praise

Both defendants have expressed their intention to apply for a relaxation of their current bail conditions to permit international travel. A specific hearing to address this application has been scheduled for 3 December 2026, pending further judicial review of their requests. The legal team is preparing arguments to support the modification of these restrictions while the main trial remains pending.

Specific Charges and Financial Allegations

The accused individuals are currently facing a total of twelve counts of fraud, tax evasion, and violations of the Tax Administration Act. These charges involve a substantial estimated sum of R26 million, which investigators allege was improperly handled during the operation of their business entities. The financial discrepancies are central to the prosecution's case against the television producer and his associates.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege that Ka Ndlovu's company, which formerly operated under the name Ambrobite and now functions as Kanoboya Consulting, failed to declare income. This unreported income originated from subcontracted work provided to the global consulting firm Bain & Company. The failure to report these earnings forms the foundational basis for the tax fraud charges currently before the court.

Historical Context and Broader Investigations

These criminal charges are part of a wider scrutiny regarding business activities conducted between 2013 and 2016. Investigators determined that Ambrobite received significant subcontracted work from Bain & Company during this period but allegedly failed to declare the resulting income to the South African Revenue Service. This oversight is cited as a primary violation of tax laws governing corporate earnings.

Testimony presented during broader commissions has linked Ambrobite to efforts by Bain & Company to secure government business in South Africa. Witnesses alleged that the company owners offered to leverage political connections to facilitate introductions to senior government figures and state-owned entities. These actions were reportedly intended to advance the public-sector ambitions of the consulting firm.

Arrests and Co-Accused Details

Both Ka Ndlovu and Mloyi were arrested in September 2024 as part of a joint investigation conducted by the IDAC and the South African Revenue Service. The judicial process has since separated the paths of the original co-defendants, with one tax practitioner no longer facing charges in this specific instance.

Advertisement

A third accused individual, registered tax practitioner Rodney Mutsharini, was initially charged alongside the primary defendants. However, charges against Mutsharini were subsequently withdrawn, removing him from the current prosecution. Ka Ndlovu was granted bail set at R100,000, while Mloyi was released on bail set at R50,000.

Further testimony highlighted meetings involving former Bain South Africa head Vittorio Massone and former president Jacob Zuma. These meetings were allegedly convened to facilitate Bain's entry into government contracts. Ka Ndlovu was reportedly present at one of these key meetings, linking him directly to the political lobbying efforts under investigation.