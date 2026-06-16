Tunisia Appoints Herve Renard as New Manager

Tunisia has appointed former Morocco and Saudi Arabia World Cup manager Herve Renard to replace Sabri Lamouchi, who was fired after a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in Sunday's World Cup opener.

Tunisia has appointed former Morocco and Saudi Arabia World Cup manager Herve Renard to replace Sabri Lamouchi , who was fired after a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in Sunday's World Cup opener.

Lamouchi was appointed in January and oversaw only one victory in five matches, a 1-0 friendly win over Haiti, and his team scored only twice in his brief tenure. Renard, 57, will have five days to prepare for Tunisia's second Group F clash on Sunday in Guadalupe, Mexico, against a Japan side that tied the Netherlands 2-2 in their opener. Renard managed Saudi Arabia to a shock 2-1 victory over eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

However, ensuing losses to Poland and Mexico prevented the Saudis from advancing to the round of 16. Renard's biggest successes have come in continental tournaments, steering Zambia to their only African Cup of Nations crown in 2012 and Ivory Coast to their second of three in 2015.

Most recently, Renard coached the French women's national team to the 2023 World Cup quarterfinals, where they lost to Australia on penalties, and had a second stint leading Saudi Arabia, who he led to qualifying for this World Cup before he was fired in April. Renard will face a significant challenge in leading Tunisia to a victory in their upcoming match against Japan, given their struggling performance under Lamouchi.

Nevertheless, the appointment of Renard brings a new level of experience and expertise to the team, and it remains to be seen how he will shape the team's strategy and tactics to achieve a better outcome. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies.

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