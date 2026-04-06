Tuks and NWU Eagles to Clash in 2026 FNB Varsity Cup Final

FNB UP-Tuks and FNB NWU Eagles will face off in the 2026 FNB Varsity Cup final. UP-Tuks secured a home final after defeating FNB UJ, while NWU Eagles dominated FNB Maties to earn their place.

The stage is set for an epic showdown in the 2026 FNB Varsity Cup final, with FNB UP-Tuks and FNB NWU Eagles earning their spots after dominant performances in the semifinals. UP-Tuks, fueled by the energy of their home crowd, delivered a commanding display against their city rivals, FNB UJ, securing a home final. Meanwhile, the NWU Eagles showcased their prowess with a resounding victory over FNB Maties, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling championship match.

The semifinal matchups provided thrilling rugby action, showcasing the skill, determination, and competitive spirit of the participating teams. The final will undoubtedly be a highlight of the season, with both teams eager to claim the coveted title and etch their names in Varsity Cup history. \The NWU Eagles' journey to the final was marked by a dominant second-half performance against Maties. Playing at the Fanie du Toit Sports Ground in Potchefstroom, the Eagles overcame early season disappointment against their rivals with a clinical and ruthless performance. The first half was a closely contested affair, with both teams locked at 10-10 at halftime. However, the Eagles emerged from the break with renewed intensity, scoring three tries within the first 18 minutes to take control of the match. Their relentless tempo, physical dominance, and precise execution proved too much for Maties, who struggled to penetrate the Eagles' resolute defense. The Eagles' onslaught continued, with tries coming from Ricardo Fourie, Jordan McLoughlin, Stephan Krugel, Logan Janeke (2), Jamain Dampies, and Gary Otto, resulting in a commanding 50-10 victory. While Maties managed a try and a penalty, the Eagles' defense proved impenetrable in the second half. The Eagles' performance highlighted their ability to adapt, overcome adversity, and peak at the right moment, making them formidable contenders for the championship. \In the other semifinal clash, FNB UP-Tuks showcased their strength and determination with a dominant performance against FNB UJ, earning them a home final. The match at Tuks Stadium was filled with drama and intensity, as the Stripe Generation sought a sixth title. UJ initially took the lead with a try by Tholithemba Sibisi, capitalizing on an early break. However, Tuks responded with relentless attacks and leveled the score through Munashe Dukuswa. UJ regained the lead briefly, but Tuks, fueled by the home support, showcased their attacking prowess and capitalized on UJ's disciplinary issues. Divan du Toit's boot kept Tuks in the game, and the second half saw a flurry of tries from both sides. Kobus Janse van Rensburg, Munashe Dukuswa, and Jean Fourie led the charge for Tuks, while UJ fought back valiantly. Ultimately, Tuks' superior teamwork, resilience, and clinical finishing allowed them to secure the victory and a place in the final. The match was a testament to the competitive spirit of the Varsity Cup, with both teams showcasing their dedication and skill. The final promises to be a battle of titans, with the Eagles and Tuks vying for the ultimate prize. The players of FNB UP-Tuks are MJ Nel, Jean Fourie, Jayd Austin, Ben Jansen van Vuuren, Duncan Blignaut, Guvandre Moses, Akhona Kunene, Dillon Smith ©, Akha Mjawule, Divan Du Toit, Munashe Dukuswa, Christiaan Vlok, Kobus Janse van Rensburg, Andile Myeni, and Hopewell Ntshangase. The players of FNB NWU Eagles are Alethwa Buthelezi, Jordan Mcloughlin, Jason Oosthuizen, Stephan (C) Krugel, Raniel Turner, Ricardo Fourie, Guhan Du Bois, Sean Roulston, Zack Serfontein, MJ Mostert, Logan Janeke, Leejay Petersen, Matthew Fortuin, Luyolo Doyi, and Luan Van der Walt. The players of FNB UJ are Janlu Basson, CJ Erasmus, Keanuh Michaels, Zuko Poswa, Luan Botha, Fortune Mpofu, Tjaart Joubert, Louw Du Toit, Ezekiel Ngobeni, Christiaan van Heerden Smith, Huhgo Van Zitters, CJ Marx, Samuel Badenhorst, Ryan Manuel, and Elridge Jack. The players of FNB Maties





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