SAWS warns of 40°C heat and extremely high fire danger in four provinces on Tuesday

The South African Weather Service forecasts scorching temperatures up to 40°C in the Northern Cape and Western Cape and extremely high fire danger in four provinces on Tuesday. No impact-based severe weather warnings have been issued, but residents are urged to take precautions.

Scorching temperatures of up to 40°C are forecast in parts of South Africa on Tuesday, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warning of extremely high fire danger conditions across parts of four provinces.

Fire Danger Warning for Four Provinces

SAWS says very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape, where maximum temperatures could reach between 36°C and 40°C. While no impact-based severe weather warnings have been issued, SAWS has flagged extremely high fire danger conditions across most parts of the Northern Cape, southern North West, central and western Free State, and parts of the north-western Western Cape. The warnings come as hot and dry conditions are expected across several inland areas.

Also read Western Cape braces for 40°C heat as SAWS issues extreme fire danger warning

The Northern Cape is expected to experience fine and hot to very hot conditions, with morning fog along the coast and partly cloudy skies developing in the north-eastern parts. Cooler conditions are forecast along the northern coast, with moderate to fresh southerly winds. In the Western Cape, the west will be partly cloudy in the morning and evening, while the rest of the province will experience fine, warm to hot weather.

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Temperatures will be particularly high over the central and northern interior, where very hot conditions are forecast. The province's UVB sunburn index is expected to be very high. North West will experience fine and hot weather, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. The Free State will also experience fine and warm to hot conditions, with partly cloudy skies developing over central and eastern areas later in the day.

Weather Forecast for Gauteng and Mpumalanga

Gauteng residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions throughout Tuesday, with a high UVB sunburn index. In Mpumalanga, morning fog patches are forecast over the Highveld and along the escarpment, followed by partly cloudy and warm conditions. Hot temperatures are expected in parts of the Lowveld. Limpopo will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot weather.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will experience fine and hot to very hot conditions, although coastal areas will remain warm. In the eastern half, morning fog is expected south of the escarpment, followed by fine and warm to hot weather. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable by late afternoon. KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog patches over the interior, followed by partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions.

Southern parts of the province are expected to become fine during the afternoon. Cloudy and cool conditions are expected in the eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers possible in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh westerly in the south, becoming light south-easterly during the afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

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SAWS Issues Future Heat Advisory

SAWS also notes that very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the south-western interior of the country from 09-10 November 2026. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and take precautions against veld fires.