Tswelopele Secondary School Eyes National Netball Title After Provincial Triumph

Tswelopele Secondary School has qualified for the Gauteng DStv Schools Netball Challenge finals and now targets the national championship. The team, leveraging past coaching from Baby Proteas experts, aims to convert strategic improvements into a gold medal performance against top rivals like defending champions Hoërskool Menlopark.

Tswelopele Secondary School aims to achieve top honors in the DStv Schools Netball Challenge, powered by Bestmed Medical Scheme, after securing a place in day two of the Gauteng provincial finals.

The school, based in Tembisa, was among 26 institutions competing for a spot in the national finals scheduled for July 23-25 at Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen in Boksburg. Now in its sixth year since its 2021 launch, the competition seeks to identify future Spar Proteas players. It features two divisions-Botho and Ubuntu-designed to provide equitable opportunities for schools from varied backgrounds.

Twins Ntsako and Tsakani Mbiza express confidence in their team's potential, highlighting goals of winning gold medals and enhancing performance in knockout stages through improved attack and defense. The team benefitted from prior coaching clinics held with Puma and mentorship from Karla Victor of the Baby Proteas and former assistant coach Nomsa Zungu, strategies they continue to apply. Tswelopele will meet Sikhululekile Secondary in the Ubuntu semifinal, while Tholulwazi faces Thamsanqa.

In the Botho stream, two-time champions Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria advanced to the semifinals after dominating group and quarterfinal stages and will play Helpmekaar Kollege. Defending titleholders Hoërskool Menlopark are set to compete against Hoërskool Monument





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netball Schools Competition Dstv Schools Netball Challenge Tswelopele Secondary Gauteng Finals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man arrested after allegedly throwing drugs over school fence in Gauteng - LNNDuring a crime prevention patrol in Kwa-Thema, police chased down a suspect and recovered drugs suspected to be mandrax.

Read more »

Aloes Edge Flames in Defensive Battle at Telkom Netball League Power WeekThe Aloes secured a narrow lead over the Flames in a tense 5th/6th positional playoff during Telkom Netball League Power Week at the University of Pretoria. The Aloes' defensive duo, Noluthando Maliehe and Juanita Van Tonder, played a pivotal role in building and maintaining their advantage, while the Flames mounted a strong comeback before halftime despite shooting circle miscommunication.

Read more »

Thrilling Netball League Action: Flames Secure Fifth, Tshukudu Edges Diamonds in DramaRecap of Day 1 of Power Week Three in the Telkom Netball League, featuring the Flames' 51-37 victory over the Aloes for fifth place in Division One, Tshukudu's 41-40 win over the Diamonds in Division Two, and the Sunbirds' 49-48 victory over the Comets for seventh place.

Read more »

Telkom Netball League: Flames and Tshukudu Claim Fifth Place in Thrilling PlayoffsRecap of Telkom Netball League Power Week three playoffs: Flames beat Aloes 51-37 for Division One fifth place, Tshukudu edges Diamonds 41-40 in Division Two, and Sunbirds defeat Comets for seventh.

Read more »