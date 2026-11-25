Tsogo Sun's online betting division nearly quadrupled earnings as net gaming revenue rose 43% to R193m, while casino and hotel revenue fell 3% to R4bn amid weak slot machine trading and industrial action at Gold Reef City.

Tsogo Sun's online betting business nearly quadrupled its earnings in the six months to end-September, while the group's traditional casino operations remained under pressure from lower slot machine revenue and difficult trading conditions.

The online division, which trades under the playTsogo and bet.co.za brands, grew net gaming revenue by 43% to R193m from R135m a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to R50m from R13m. The division's margin improved to 26% from 10%. The business returned to profitability in August 2025 and generated as much in earnings during the six months under review as it did in the entire previous financial year.

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Tsogo Sun Online Betting Growth and Strategy

Tsogo Sun appointed a new CEO and several senior managers with experience in the online betting industry towards the end of its previous financial year. The group is focusing on improving its betting platforms, expanding its product offering and improving customer service. Online betting has grown rapidly in South Africa since the Covid-19 pandemic, raising concerns about gambling addiction and the effect on household finances.

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National Gambling Board figures showed betting revenue increased 19.6% to R62.2bn in the year to end-March 2026, accounting for 74% of the country's total gambling revenue. The National Treasury has proposed a 20% national tax on online gambling revenue as part of efforts to address the social harm associated with gambling. Tsogo Sun said there was still uncertainty about how online betting would be taxed and whether traditional casinos would be allowed to offer their products online.

The group said provincial authorities were also attempting to increase taxes on casinos, despite them already paying significantly more tax than online betting operators offering similar games. Revenue from Tsogo Sun's casino and hotel precincts declined by 3% to R4bn, mainly due to lower income from slot machines, despite growth in hotel room revenue. Adjusted Ebitda for the division fell 6%, excluding the theme park. Trading conditions remained difficult after the reporting period, with October and November proving particularly tough.

Casino Performance and Industrial Action Impact

Industrial action at Gold Reef City Casino and Theme Park also affected the group's performance, with the business struggling to recover. The limited payout machine business maintained revenue and adjusted Ebitda at previous levels, generating R282m in adjusted Ebitda and keeping a margin above 28%. Its contribution to group adjusted Ebitda increased to 17.1% from 16.5%. The bingo business continued to face difficulties securing viable new sites and dealing with regulatory delays.

The group cited continued competition from illegal gambling operations and said it was moving towards smaller sites with lower operating costs, while closing unprofitable outlets as leases expire. At group level, total income dropped 2% to R5.43bn and adjusted Ebitda fell 4% to R1.65bn. Headline earnings were down 2% to R757m, though headline earnings per share increased 7% to 79c.

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Tsogo Sun Financial Position and Debt Reduction

Net debt and guarantees dropped 12% to R5.99bn from R6.8bn a year earlier, while the group maintained its interim shareholder payout at 15c per share. Capital expenditure for the six months amounted to R344m, with full-year spending expected to reach about R1.1bn. Tsogo Sun is best known for its large urban casinos, including Montecasino and Gold Reef City in Gauteng and the Suncoast precinct in Durban.

The group said its casino and hotel properties continued to generate cash, supported by growth in hotel room revenue. It is also proceeding with its planned Somerset West casino development, alongside refurbishment and technology projects across the group.