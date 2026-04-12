Tshwane Water-Tanker Scandal Deepens: R95 Million Paid to Company with No Tankers

An investigation reveals a massive payment to a company without the necessary equipment, sparking concerns of fronting and corruption in Tshwane's water-tanker program.

A significant scandal has erupted in Tshwane , South Africa, involving the city's water-tanker procurement process. The latest revelation centers on Nomakhuwa Trading and Projects, a company directed by Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza, a resident of an RDP house in Soshanguve.

Despite lacking the necessary infrastructure and equipment, including water tankers, Nomakhuwa was awarded a staggering R95 million payment by the City of Tshwane in the 2025 financial year for water transportation services. This has sparked intense scrutiny and raised serious questions about potential fronting and corruption within the city's water-tanker economy.<\/p>

The disparity between the payment received and the apparent capacity to deliver the contracted services has fueled suspicions that Mkhonza may have been acting as a front for more powerful individuals or entities involved in the lucrative water-tanker industry.Investigations revealed that Nomakhuwa's operational capabilities appear to be severely limited. The company's address is the same as Mkhonza's RDP house, and there's no visible evidence of water tankers or the infrastructure necessary for water delivery on the scale that would justify the R95 million payment. While eNatis records show the company owns five medium-duty freight trucks, there is no evidence of water tankers.<\/p>

The requirements for effective water delivery at this scale typically involve significant resources, including storage facilities, secure yards, fuel and maintenance arrangements, trained personnel, and comprehensive compliance documentation. These discrepancies have led to speculation that Mkhonza may not have been actively involved in the delivery of water but was rather used as a conduit for the payment. Mkhonza herself has been unavailable for comment, further deepening the mystery surrounding the situation. Neighbors have expressed surprise at the large payment, noting Mkhonza's modest lifestyle, including her car and her child's attendance at a no-fee school, seemingly inconsistent with being the recipient of such a substantial sum.<\/p>

Further complicating the matter is Mkhonza's connection to Mandla Jeffrey Mgcina, the director of Ivoline Trading Enterprise, another company that also received payments from the city for water trucking services. Although the sibling relationship is unverified, Mkhonza briefly served as a director of Ivoline in 2020. Mgcina's company does have a depot with water tankers and equipment. Last month, Mgcina was mentioned in the Madlanga commission, which is investigating allegations of corruption and political interference within South Africa's criminal justice system. The commission has also highlighted concerns about the relationship between the taxi industry and the city's tender processes.<\/p>

Nomakhuwa Trading and Projects is one of about 40 companies that received a total of R777 million from Tshwane for water-trucking payments in 2025. The investigation has revealed a pattern of payments to companies that may not have had the proper infrastructure, including Grab Assets Solutions, which received R33.5 million, highlighting the widespread nature of the alleged irregularities. This situation raises serious questions about transparency, accountability, and the integrity of the procurement processes within the City of Tshwane.<\/p>





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Corruption Tshwane Water Tankers Fronting Procurement

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