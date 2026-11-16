Tshwane has imposed Level 2 water restrictions and higher tariffs for 30 days after consumption exceeded its allocation by 34%, with fines of R5,000 for non-compliance.

Tshwane has introduced Level 2 water restrictions and new tariffs, with fines of R5,000 for residents who fail to comply. The measures took effect as the City of Tshwane moved to reduce consumption that was approximately 34% above its permanent licence allocation during September 2026.

The restrictions follow a directive from the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to all water services authorities. Rand Water has requested the municipality reduce its consumption by approximately 200 million litres per day amid growing pressure on its supply system. The City said its water consumption was also 19% above its temporary allocation.

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Rand Water supply systems are under pressure, affecting water delivery to communities, and the restrictions aim to restore reservoir levels while safeguarding the regional water supply system. The Department of Water and Sanitation clarified that the current supply challenges are not primarily caused by a shortage of water in the dams. The City said demand exceeds the available treated water supply, making the restrictions necessary.

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Level 2 Water Tariffs And Indigent Exemptions

The measures will remain in place for 30 days, during which water consumption will be closely monitored. Any extension or adjustment will be communicated through the municipality official communication platforms. Under Level 2 restrictions, the City will apply its approved Level 2 water tariffs under the 2026/27 tariff structure. Qualifying indigent households will continue to receive 12 kl of free basic water per month.

Properties valued at R250,000 and below, as well as officially registered indigent customers, will receive the applicable network access charge exemption in accordance with the approved tariff policy. A network access charge of R203.70 per 30-day billing period remains applicable where prescribed. Other consumer categories will be charged according to their respective approved Level 2 tariff structures. The City advised consumers to consult its 2026/27 tariff schedule to establish the charges applicable to their individual properties and consumption categories.

Mandatory Water Saving Measures For Residents

Residents are urged to avoid watering gardens and lawns with municipal drinking water. They must stop washing vehicles with hosepipes and use a bucket instead. They should also avoid filling swimming pools with municipal water. Households are advised to repair leaking taps, toilets, pipes and plumbing installations immediately.

Residents should take shorter showers, avoid leaving taps running unnecessarily, and reuse greywater where appropriate for gardening and other non-drinking purposes. Residents must report visible water leaks and burst pipes through the City official reporting channels. Households that exceed their allocated water usage could also incur additional charges for overconsumption. Tshwane mayoral committee member Lindela Mashigo said the measures are aimed at reducing widespread water interruptions.

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Enforcement Penalties And Metro Police Patrols

He said every litre saved will help stabilise the regional water supply system. The City warned that compliance with the restrictions and municipal water services bylaws is compulsory. Monitoring and enforcement will be intensified through the City By-Law Enforcement Unit within the Tshwane Metro Police Department. Metro police will patrol residential areas to identify and penalise those who flout the restrictions.

The City called on residents, businesses and institutions to take collective responsibility for reducing consumption.