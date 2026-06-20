Tshwane Reschedules Power Outage in Mamelodi Amid Voter Registration

The City of Tshwane has postponed a planned 10-hour electricity shutdown for residents supplied by the Heatherley Substation in Mamelodi, originally scheduled for June 20, to a later date. The rescheduling was necessitated by the Independent Electoral Commission's voter registration activities occurring over the weekend. The maintenance work, aimed at critical infrastructure upgrades, will now be conducted on a new date, with the outage expected to last approximately ten hours. Affected areas have been notified, and the city urges residents to prepare by charging devices, storing water, and arranging alternative cooking and heating methods. Additionally, residents are advised to treat all electrical installations as live during the outage for safety.

Residents supplied by the Heatherley Substation in Mamelodi are being warned to prepare for a 10-hour electricity blackout next week after the City of Tshwane rescheduled maintenance work originally set for this weekend.

The City's Energy and Electricity Business Unit confirmed that the interruption, initially planned for Saturday, 20 June, has been rescheduled to a later date. The delay was prompted by the Independent Electoral Commission's voter registration activities taking place over the weekend.

"The rescheduling is due to the IEC's voter registration activities taking place over this weekend," the city said in a media alert issued on 19 June. The planned shutdown is scheduled to run from an unspecified start time, lasting approximately 10 hours. The following areas will be without power: a list of impacted neighborhoods was provided in the original notice. Technicians will shut down electricity components at the Heatherley Substation to carry out critical infrastructure upgrades.

Residents in these areas should plan accordingly, charging devices, storing water, and making alternative arrangements for heating or cooking ahead of time. The City of Tshwane urged all residents to treat electrical installations as live throughout the duration of the outage, regardless of whether power appears to be off in their area. For further information, customers can contact the city's customer service line, select option 3, or SMS the word "power" followed by their account number to the designated number





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Electricity Outage Tshwane Mamelodi Heatherley Substation Maintenance IEC Voter Registration Power Supply

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