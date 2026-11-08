Tshwane Police Arrest 440 Suspects in November 7 Crackdown

Tshwane District Police arrested 440 suspects including 242 wanted individuals on November 7, closing 25 liquor outlets and seizing drugs during a major multi-agency operation.

South African Police Service ( SAPS) officers arrested 440 suspects, including 242 wanted individuals, during a major crime prevention operation in the Tshwane District on Saturday, November 7. The coordinated crackdown targeted serious violent crime, illegal immigration, and drug-related offenses across six high-traffic policing precincts. Law enforcement agencies conducted extensive operations in Mamelodi, Sunnyside, Atteridgeville, Temba, Hammanskraal, and Ga-Rankuwa.

Targeted Tracing and Wanted Suspects

Tshwane District detectives initiated the operation with targeted tracing efforts starting from Friday evening, focusing specifically on fugitives wanted for various criminal offenses. Among the individuals apprehended were two suspects wanted for murder, four for kidnapping, and four for armed robbery. Police also detained two suspects wanted for rape and 70 individuals linked to gender-based violence-related offenses.

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Immigration enforcement was a key component of the operation, with police detaining 47 undocumented foreign nationals. These individuals were handed over to immigration officials for further processing and potential deportation. The simultaneous presence of the Department of Home Affairs and Community Policing Forums (CPFs) strengthened the reach and effectiveness of the tracing teams.

Liquor Outlet Compliance and Fines

Law enforcement teams conducted strict compliance inspections at liquor outlets across the identified policing precincts to enforce the Liquor Act. Inspectors evaluated 57 establishments for regulatory adherence, resulting in the immediate shutdown of 25 outlets that failed to meet legal requirements.

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Authorities issued fines to an additional 24 establishments for contraventions of liquor regulations. Police confiscated more than 1.4 million millilitres of liquor during the operation, removing illicit stock from circulation. The rigorous enforcement against alcohol vendors aimed to reduce public nuisance and crimes associated with illegal sales.

Roadblocks, Searches, and Drug Seizures

Visible policing operations were conducted simultaneously through roadblocks, stop-and-search operations, and patrols in identified crime hotspots. Police searched 985 people and 394 vehicles to locate wanted suspects and stolen property. Furthermore, 14 vehicles were tested to establish whether they had been stolen, ensuring that criminals could not easily escape using illicit transport.

Seizures included 75 ziplock bags containing various drugs, seven quarter-tablets of Mandrax, and an undisclosed amount of cash. Police arrested 63 people for drinking in public and one person for illegal gambling. Major General Thine commended SAPS members and participating law enforcement partners for their dedication and commitment to the operation.

Community Safety and Future Cooperation

The operation involved various SAPS units, the Department of Home Affairs, the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD), and Community Policing Forums (CPFs). Major General Thine emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and sustained high-visibility policing in addressing crime. This approach seeks to ensure the safety of communities across the Tshwane District moving forward.