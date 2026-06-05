Tshwane Night Sweep Closes Illegal Brothel, Impounds Cars and Shuts Down Unlicensed Restaurant

A joint operation by Tshwane by‑law enforcement and metro police shut down a 54‑room illegal brothel, seized vehicles blocking pedestrian areas, and closed an unlicensed eatery with health violations, resulting in two arrests.

City officials in Tshwane carried out a coordinated night‑time enforcement operation on Thursday, targeting a range of illegal activities that have plagued the downtown area.

The joint effort of the municipal by‑law enforcement unit and the Tshwane Metro Police resulted in the closure of a sprawling, unlicensed brothel, the seizure of more than five vehicles that were blocking traffic and pedestrian walkways, and the shutdown of a small eatery that was operating without the required trading licence and health clearance. In addition, two individuals were taken into custody for their involvement in the illicit enterprises.

The operation was presented by Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya as a decisive step toward restoring order and safety in the city centre. The illegal brothel, identified as the K20 Hotel on Lilian Ngoyi Street, was found to contain 54 rooms that were being rented out to sex workers for a monthly fee of roughly R4,000 each.

The premises were managed by a group of Chinese nationals, according to the mayor's briefing, and had been operating openly despite numerous complaints from residents and businesses about noise, litter and the general deterioration of public morality. Police and by‑law officers entered the site, documented the conditions, and ordered the immediate cessation of all activities. All occupants were instructed to vacate, and the property was sealed pending further investigation.

The crackdown also focused on illegal parking and traffic obstruction, with officers impounding several cars that had been abandoned on sidewalks and other pedestrian zones, creating hazards for walkers and cyclists. Moreover, inspectors discovered a small restaurant that lacked a valid trading licence and any certificate of acceptability. Inside, they found buckets of spoiled food and a refrigerator filled with rotting produce, rendering the establishment unfit for public consumption.

The venue was shut down on the spot, and the owner faced charges related to health‑code violations. Mayor Moya emphasized that the multi‑agency operation would continue in the Pretoria CBD, with additional by‑law sweeps planned to target other illicit businesses and ensure compliance with municipal regulations. The overarching goal, he said, is to reclaim the city from lawlessness and restore a safe, orderly environment for residents, workers and visitors alike





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Tshwane By‑Law Enforcement Illegal Brothel Traffic Obstruction Unlicensed Restaurant

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