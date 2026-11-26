ActionSA and ANC form a coalition in Tshwane, electing Dr Nasiphi Moya as Executive Mayor. This sets the stage for critical leadership votes in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni later this week.

The formation of municipal governments following South Africa's 2026 local government elections has entered a decisive phase, with several metropolitan councils preparing to elect their political leadership on Friday, 27 November. As parties race to finalise complex coalition agreements, the election of mayors, deputy mayors, speakers, and chief whips remains incomplete in key districts. This uncertainty highlights the fragile nature of post-election negotiations across the Gauteng province.

Tshwane Coalitions and Leadership Elections

Dr Nasiphi Moya, representing ActionSA, was elected as the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane on Thursday, 26 November 2026. This historic vote took place during the municipality's sixth-term inaugural council meeting at Tshwane House, marking the first time Gauteng's metros have concluded their leadership selections. The election confirms a power-sharing agreement between ActionSA and the African National Congress (ANC), a move that significantly reshapes the political landscape of the capital region.

Also read ActionSA’s Mashaba confident Moya will return to Tshwane’s mayoral office

The voting results for the mayoral position were definitive, with Dr Nasiphi Moya securing 115 votes. Her opponent, Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink, received 87 votes. Seven ballots were recorded as spoilt during the process. This victory ensures the continuation of Dr Nasiphi Moya's leadership, having first taken office in October 2024 after a motion of no confidence removed Cilliers Brink from the position.

Inaugural Council Swearing-In Proceedings

Councillors were formally sworn into office at the Tshwane House on Thursday, 26 November 2026. The ceremony proceeded with a show of hands to approve the continuation of the council's business, allowing for the election of the metro's new leadership to occur despite the incomplete nature of broader provincial negotiations. The presence of photojournalists, including Reitumetse Pilane, documented the proceedings as the political landscape shifted.

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The election of the Deputy Mayor was uncontested, resulting in the selection of Omphile Maotwe, the EFF's treasurer-general and former mayoral candidate. Similarly, the position of Chief Whip was filled without opposition. April Mabona, an ANC councillor representing Ward 103, was elected to this role, reflecting the coalition agreements reached among the major parties involved in the administration structure.

Speaker Election and Council Dynamics

Naeem Patel of the African National Congress was elected as the Speaker of the Tshwane council, receiving 119 votes in a competitive race. His main rival, DA's Pogiso Mthimunye, garnered 71 votes, while Freedom Front Plus's Willie Spies received 19 votes. Naeem Patel brings significant experience to the role, having served as the ANC's Ward 61 councillor since 2021. His tenure covers key areas including Laudium, Erasmia, Itireleng, and Geraardsville.

Previously, Naeem Patel served as the acting speaker of the Tshwane council in June 2025. His election as the permanent Speaker solidifies the ANC's presence in the executive branch of the municipality, complementing the ActionSA-held mayoral office. The distribution of these key leadership roles illustrates the intricate balance of power required to maintain stability in the 214-seat hung council.

Remaining Metropolitan Council Negotiations

While Tshwane has finalised its leadership, intense discussions regarding power-sharing and administration structures continue in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. Several municipalities adjourned shortly after swearing in councillors on Thursday, 26 November, leaving the election of mayors and other officials incomplete. The pressure is now on political parties in these remaining metros to secure council majorities before Friday's sittings.

Negotiations across Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni involve the African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, and smaller parties. The emerging coalitions suggest that the ANC and ActionSA could share control of all three councils. This arrangement would potentially leave the Democratic Alliance (DA), which is the largest party in each metro, in the opposition role.

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Political Tensions and Democratic Alliance Response

The seat distribution in the Tshwane council reveals the narrow margins defining the new government. In the 214-seat council, where 108 seats are required for a majority, the DA holds 74 seats, ActionSA holds 48, the ANC holds 44, the Freedom Front Plus holds 17, and the EFF holds 13. The ANC-ActionSA power-sharing agreement also accommodates several smaller parties in the City's administration, creating a fragile but functional coalition.

Following the elections, DA councillor Cilliers Brink appealed to the new leadership to make the coalition agreement public, arguing that transparency is essential for political stability. He congratulated the new government and stated that the DA would support it where appropriate. However, he emphasized that the opposition would continue to hold the government accountable, including by opposing corruption and actions that could undermine the city's progress.

Internal ANC Challenges and Future Stability

The broader negotiations have been shaped by reported differences within the ANC regarding ActionSA's growing political influence. Internal sources indicate that some ANC leaders opposed Dr Nasiphi Moya retaining the Tshwane mayoralty. This resistance stems from ActionSA's increasing electoral support, which poses a growing challenge to the ANC in the province.

Dr Nasiphi Moya polled higher individually as a preferred mayor than ActionSA did as a political party. This suggests that her support among Tshwane residents extends beyond her party's general electoral performance. Her rising public profile has strengthened ActionSA in the capital, creating a direct threat to the ANC, which is already facing declining support in Gauteng. The outcome in Tshwane sets a precedent for the final leadership elections in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Friday, 27 November.