Tshwane Metro Succeeds in Legal Battle Against Eskom Over R30bn Property Development

Tshwane metro has won a legal battle against Eskom over a R30bn property development in the east of Pretoria. The court found that Nersa acted unlawfully in the decision and affirmed the municipality’s authority and power to supply electricity.

Tshwane metro has succeeded in its legal battle to strip Eskom of the right to supply electricity to a R30bn property development in the east of Pretoria.

High court Pretoria judge Anthony Millar found the National Energy Regulator of SA decision in 2023 to approve a power supply licence to Eskom for the Mooikloof Mega City development was unlawful. The effect of the judgment is that the Mooikloof development will not receive its power supply directly from Eskom but from the municipality. This undermines Eskom’s plan to eliminate the middleman in the lucrative electricity distribution model.

The development is expected to generate revenue of R125m monthly for the municipality, based on an average household consumption of R2,500 a month. The municipality’s finances will be boosted by the estimated R1.5bn in revenue in a year. The court found in Tshwane’s favour that Nersa acted unlawfully in the decision





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Tshwane Metro Eskom National Energy Regulator Of SA Mooikloof Mega City Property Development High Court Pretoria Anthony Millar Nersa Eskom’S Plan To Eliminate The Middleman R30bn Infrastructure Development R125m Monthly Revenue R1.5Bn In Revenue In A Year Tshwane’S Finances Will Be Boosted Nersa’S Decision To Approve A Power Supply Lic Tshwane’S Interpretation Of Section 156(A) Of Nersa’S Expansion Of Eskom’S Portion Without C Tshwane’S Bulk Electricity Supply In The Easte Upmarket Property Developments In The East Of Long Blackouts

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