Tshwane Metro Police Chief Grilled Over Land Invasion Tender Agreements at Madlanga Commission

TMPD chief Yolande Faro testified before the Madlanga Commission, facing scrutiny over her lack of knowledge regarding multi-million-rand service-level agreements linked to a controversial land invasion tender. The commission, investigating allegations of corruption and procurement irregularities, highlighted concerns about oversight and potential breaches of protocol within the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department. The hearings are set to resume after a break, with investigations expanding beyond the initial tender to examine supply chain management procedures across multiple tenders, following revelations from WhatsApp messages.

The Madlanga Commission , tasked with investigating allegations of corruption and procurement irregularities within the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department ( TMPD ) and the City of Tshwane , is set to resume hearings after a break. A central focus of the commission's inquiries has been a controversial multi-million-rand tender related to preventing illegal land occupation and demolishing unlawful structures.

This tender, advertised in August 2024 and awarded in October 2025, saw eight companies securing contracts, including El Shaddai Security Services, Gubis 85 Solution, and Ngaphesheya Construction Projects. The testimony of TMPD chief Yolande Faro has been a key component of the proceedings, particularly her admission of having no prior knowledge of crucial service-level agreements (SLAs) linked to the tender. Her testimony has ignited scrutiny and raised significant questions regarding oversight and accountability within the department. Faro's responses to the commission have sparked a deeper investigation into the procurement process and potentially wider corruption within the Tshwane municipality





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Corruption Tshwane TMPD Madlanga Commission Procurement

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