ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya wins Tshwane mayoral vote; High Court reinstates MK party members Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela after legal victory.

ActionSA politician Nasiphi Moya has secured the position of executive mayor for the City of Tshwane following a decisive vote during the inaugural council meeting on Thursday, 26 November 2026. Moya accumulated 115 votes in a secret ballot, successfully defeating the Democratic Alliance's candidate, Cilliers Brink, who received 87 votes. The final tally showed 209 votes cast in total, with seven council members abstaining from the process.

Tshwane Mayoral Elections Results

The election of Moya marks a significant political shift for the municipality, as she returns to the executive mayor role after the voting process concluded on Thursday, 26 November 2026. Meanwhile, the African National Congress secured the speaker position, with Naeem Patel winning the vote. The outcome of these votes establishes the leadership structure for the municipal administration moving forward. Residents will now see a reconfiguration of executive power within the Gauteng province's largest municipality.

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MK Party Court Reinstates Expelled Members

The uMkhonto weSizwe party experienced a notable legal reversal when the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg overturned the expulsion of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela. Judge Lebogang Modiba set aside the previous decisions to dismiss the pair, confirming that both individuals remain official members of the Jacob Zuma-led political party. This ruling represents a significant setback for the party leadership's attempt to remove these specific members from their positions. The court order ensures their continued standing within the political organization without interruption.

Phala Phala Farm Theft Sentencing Updates

A former employee at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm may avoid prison time for her involvement in the theft of foreign currency from the property. A correctional services official recommended that she be placed under correctional supervision instead of incarceration. This development emerged on Thursday, 26 November 2026, as the Modimolle Regional Court continued hearing evidence and arguments related to the sentencing phase. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the high-profile location and the nature of the crimes involved. Legal proceedings are ongoing as the court weighs the recommended sentencing options.

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Flash Flooding Devastates Gauteng And Mpumalanga

Gauteng and Mpumalanga residents are currently dealing with the aftermath of severe flash flooding that struck the region on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. The heavy downpours caused widespread damage, leaving mud, rocks, tree branches, and other storm debris across numerous roads. Traffic lights were rendered inoperable in several areas, while bridges were closed to ensure public safety. Power outages were also reported after falling trees took down power lines in affected communities. Municipal teams are actively clearing debris and unblocking stormwater drains to restore normalcy. Tragically, the flooding has cast a shadow over the recovery efforts due to drownings reported in Mpumalanga.

Severe Weather And Environmental Incidents

Friday is expected to bring severe thunderstorms to KwaZulu-Natal, municipalities in the Eastern Cape, and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape. Western parts of both the Free State and North West provinces will also experience these extreme weather conditions. Meanwhile, extremely hot conditions and high fire danger threaten other provinces across the country. In a separate environmental incident, nature lovers are outraged after a micro-influencer and sneaker artist known as Max Customz defaced a rock face at Castle Gorge in the Magaliesberg. The artist spray-painted a large red logo near a waterfall and posted a video of the act on Instagram on Thursday, 26 November 2026. This vandalism has sparked condemnation from the local community and environmental advocates.