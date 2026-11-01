Tshwane Mayor Tlangi Mogale Defends ANC Record on Infrastructure and Finance

Tshwane Mayor nominee Tlangi Mogale defends the ANC's record, citing improved service delivery in townships and stabilized finances in the city.

PRETORIA - ANC mayoral candidate nominee Tlangi Mogale has vigorously defended the party's performance in the City of Tshwane over the past two years. She claims the administration has spent the last 24 months reversing years of neglect and prioritizing the needs of residents across the metro area.

This defense comes amid ongoing debates about the coalition government's effectiveness and its commitment to improving local service delivery.

Township Neglect and Infrastructure Development

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Mogale argued that the party has demonstrated its commitment through tangible improvements in infrastructure and service delivery. She highlighted that townships, which she asserted had been neglected for years, are now receiving greater attention from the current administration. Previously, she noted, service delivery was disproportionately focused on affluent areas while poorer communities were left behind.

According to Mogale, the approved budget, which was passed with the support of an ANC deployee, has been used to provide essential services in townships. She specifically mentioned that the intergovernmental relations component has been strengthened to facilitate better coordination and resource allocation. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to correct historical imbalances in urban planning and municipal resource distribution.

Addressing Water Challenges and Debt

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Addressing specific persistent water challenges in Hammanskraal, Mogale explained that the city has strengthened its relationship with the national government. This collaboration aims to deliver projects that exceed the city's own financial capacity. She cited the completion of the Klipdrift package plant as a key development resulting from these high-level interventions and cooperative efforts.

Mogale also defended the ANC's handling of the municipality's finances. She stated that the city is currently servicing its Eskom debt and maintaining its current account in good standing. Although the administration inherited significant financial challenges, she claimed they managed to stabilize the municipality's finances approximately one year ago.

Coalition Governance and Economic Stabilization

The nominee emphasized that unlocking funding for capital expenditure projects was a critical achievement of the current administration. She described Tshwane as a construction site currently, attributing this activity to the ANC. She clarified that despite being part of a broader coalition, the ANC enjoys majority seats within the infrastructure structure, allowing it to drive key development projects.

Tshwane is currently governed by a complex 10-party coalition. This political arrangement includes the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and seven smaller parties. Mogale maintained that this structure has enabled the administration to undo injustices faced by Tshwane residents over the previous eight years.

By prioritizing service delivery in neglected areas and stabilizing municipal finances, the ANC aims to present a strong case for continued support. The focus remains on reversing historical trends of neglect and ensuring that infrastructure development benefits all residents equally. These claims form the core of the party's campaign message as it seeks to retain control over the metro's direction and future development projects.