Tshwane Local Government Coalition Negotiations Begin After Hung Result

The 2026 Local Government Election results show no majority in Tshwane, triggering a 14-day coalition negotiation window for political parties to form a new city government.

The results of the 2026 Local Government Election have confirmed that no single political party holds an outright majority in the City of Tshwane. This outcome forces all major parties to engage in immediate coalition negotiations to establish a governing body for the capital. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) declared the elections held on Sunday, November 8, as free and fair, officially starting a 14-day countdown for parties to secure a working majority.

Seat Distribution And Majority Requirements

The City of Tshwane council consists of 214 seats, requiring a party or coalition to secure at least 108 seats to lead the local government. According to the final IEC results, the Democratic Alliance (DA) obtained 74 seats, while ActionSA secured 48 seats. The African National Congress (ANC) obtained 44 seats, and the VF Plus obtained 17 seats. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) obtained 13 seats, the MK Party and the South African Communist Party (SACP) obtained 4 seats combined, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) obtained 2 seats. Smaller parties, including Rise Mzansi, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), and the Build One South Africa (BOSA), each obtained one seat.

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Kingmaker Dynamics And Historical Context

ActionSA has emerged as a critical kingmaker in these negotiations, possessing the potential to form a two-party coalition with the DA to secure a 122-seat majority. However, internal tensions between ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and the DA mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, have left this possibility on shaky ground. Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou noted that egos and bad blood may hinder the establishment of a stable government, making it difficult to speculate which direction the coalition may end up taking.

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Stakeholder Positions And Negotiation Strategies

The DA's federal council chair, Ashor Sarupen, stated that the party will pursue a national strategy for coalition negotiations under the guidance of the federal executive. ActionSA has appointed National Chairperson Michael Beaumont as the lead coalition negotiator, emphasizing that the party desires a stable government with all terms written in writing. The ANC has not yet announced its lead negotiator, with the Secretary-General stating the party would officially announce its stance on coalitions on November 13.

Real World Impact And Next Steps

The next 14 days are crucial for political parties to put their differences aside and form a government. Dr Ndou explained that any combination is possible, and the ANC would need support from a smaller party if the EFF chooses not to form a coalition with ActionSA. The obligation to establish a government will force parties to work together, regardless of previous political conflicts or past instability in the metropolitan city.