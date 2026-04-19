Tshwane Invests Over R2 Billion in Water and Power Infrastructure, Brings Tanker Services In-House

The City of Tshwane is making a significant investment of over R2 billion to upgrade its water and power infrastructure. Executive Mayor Dr. Nasiphi Moya announced the city's decision to bring water tanker operations in-house, citing unsustainable costs associated with private contracts and aiming to improve service reliability for residents. This strategic move involves acquiring a fleet of municipal water tankers, increasing from zero to 41 in just 18 months.

The City of Tshwane is embarking on a significant infrastructure development program, allocating a substantial budget exceeding R2 billion. This investment is earmarked for bolstering both water and power supply systems, a move driven by the Executive Mayor, Dr. Nasiphi Moya , who highlighted the unsustainable financial burden of relying on privately operated water tankers.

The metro has been incurring millions in expenses for these services, a cost that has become untenable. By bringing water supply operations in-house, the city aims to achieve significant cost reductions and, crucially, enhance the reliability of service delivery to its residents.

This strategic shift represents a direct response to community concerns, with residents consistently advocating for more consistent water provision. Dr. Moya emphasized that the primary objective is to ensure water flows directly to residents' taps.

However, she acknowledged that the transition involves disrupting established business models, which may lead to some dissatisfaction among those whose livelihoods were tied to the private tanker operations.

The city’s commitment is evident in its rapid acquisition of its own water tanker fleet. A mere eighteen months ago, Tshwane possessed no municipal water tankers; today, that number stands at an impressive 41. This substantial increase demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing water scarcity issues and fulfilling the demands of the populace for a more dependable municipal service.

The move towards municipal ownership of water tankers is a direct manifestation of the city’s commitment to self-sufficiency and improved service provision, moving away from costly private contracts towards a more sustainable and controlled model.

This initiative is expected to yield long-term benefits for the city, not only in financial savings but also in ensuring a more consistent and equitable distribution of water resources across all communities within Tshwane.

The infrastructure upgrade is also expected to mitigate the recurrent challenges faced during periods of high demand or unforeseen disruptions to the existing water supply network.

The long-term vision is to create a resilient and efficient water distribution system that can meet the growing needs of the city's population for years to come.

Furthermore, the investment in power supply infrastructure aims to address perennial issues of electricity outages and enhance the overall stability of the power grid, thereby supporting economic development and improving the quality of life for all residents.

This dual focus on water and power underscores the city’s comprehensive approach to essential service delivery and its dedication to creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for Tshwane





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