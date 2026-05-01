Tshwane Director Accused of Millions in Dubious Invoice Approvals

Suspended Tshwane Asset Protection Security Unit Director, Tshukudu Malatji, faces accusations of financial mismanagement after approving invoices for security services from Gubis85 Solutions despite directives to halt deployments and lacking purchase orders. The Madlanga Commission is investigating significant budget overspending.

The ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities within the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality has intensified with fresh accusations leveled against Tshukudu Malatji , the recently suspended Director for the Asset Protection Security Unit.

Malatji is facing scrutiny for his role in approving substantial payments to a security company, Gubis85 Solutions, despite clear directives to curtail ad-hoc security deployments and documented instances of invoices lacking proper purchase order authorization. The Madlanga Commission, tasked with uncovering the extent of the alleged mismanagement, has heard compelling testimony detailing how Gubis85 Solutions secured a disproportionately large share of contracted security work, ultimately leading to a significant overspending of the municipality’s allocated security budget – exceeding it by several million rands.

The core of the issue revolves around Malatji’s decision-making process, specifically his apparent disregard for a direct instruction from his superior to halt further engagements with Gubis85 Solutions following a particularly large invoice submission. This instruction was prompted by concerns regarding the legitimacy and value of the services provided. Instead of complying, Malatji continued to authorize work for the company and, crucially, approved invoices even when there was no corresponding purchase order to validate the expenditure.

During a recent cross-examination before the Madlanga Commission, Malatji attempted to defend his actions, stating that his approval of the invoices did not constitute wrongdoing, particularly in the context of determining how such invoices should be processed. However, this explanation was met with pointed questioning from co-commissioner Sandile Khumalo, who directly challenged Malatji’s knowledge of whether the services detailed in the invoices had actually been rendered.

Khumalo pressed Malatji on whether he possessed concrete evidence confirming Gubis85 Solutions had performed the work before signing off on the payments. The exchange highlighted a critical point of contention: the responsibility of a director to ensure financial accountability and adherence to established procurement procedures. The lack of a purchase order, a fundamental requirement for authorizing expenditure, raises serious questions about the due diligence exercised by Malatji in fulfilling his duties.

The commission’s investigation is attempting to establish whether Malatji’s actions were motivated by negligence, deliberate oversight, or potentially, more serious forms of misconduct. The scale of the financial implications – millions of rands in overspending – underscores the gravity of the allegations and the importance of a thorough and impartial investigation. The focus is not simply on the monetary loss, but also on the potential erosion of public trust in the municipality’s financial management systems.

The situation surrounding Gubis85 Solutions and the alleged irregularities in the awarding of security contracts has broader implications for the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality. It raises concerns about the effectiveness of internal controls, the oversight of contracted services, and the potential for corruption within the asset protection security unit. The Madlanga Commission’s work is crucial in identifying systemic weaknesses that allowed such alleged mismanagement to occur and in recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Malatji’s suspension is a direct consequence of these allegations, and the outcome of the commission’s investigation will likely determine his future employment with the municipality, as well as potentially leading to further disciplinary action against other individuals involved. The commission has indicated that Malatji will be recalled for further examination by his legal representatives, providing him with an opportunity to present additional evidence and clarify his previous statements.

This re-examination is expected to delve deeper into the specifics of the invoices approved, the nature of the security services provided by Gubis85 Solutions, and the rationale behind Malatji’s decisions to override the instruction to halt ad-hoc deployments. The entire process is being closely watched by residents of Tshwane and stakeholders in local government, who are demanding transparency and accountability in the handling of public funds.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust financial governance and the need for diligent oversight to safeguard taxpayer money





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Tshwane Malatji Gubis85 Solutions Madlanga Commission Corruption Financial Mismanagement Security Contract

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