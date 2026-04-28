Tshwane Deputy Police Chief Faces Scrutiny at Madlanga Commission Over Tender Allegations

Suspended Tshwane Deputy Police Chief Commissioner Umashi Dhlamini testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry regarding his alleged involvement in a tender process linked to the Matthews Phosa Municipality in Mpumalanga. The inquiry is examining text messages suggesting Dhlamini assisted a company, Ngaphesheya Security, with its bid while the company had pending proposals in Tshwane, raising concerns about a conflict of interest.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continued its proceedings in Pretoria on April 28, 2026, with compelling testimony from suspended Tshwane Deputy Police Chief Commissioner Umashi Dhlamini .

The focus of the inquiry centered on allegations surrounding Dhlamini’s potential conflict of interest related to a tender process within the Matthews Phosa Municipality in Mpumalanga province. Specifically, the commission is investigating whether Dhlamini improperly leveraged his position to benefit Ngaphesheya Security, a company vying for a security contract in Mpumalanga, while simultaneously overseeing tender proposals from the same company within his jurisdiction in Tshwane.

Evidence presented to the commission included a series of text messages that appear to demonstrate Dhlamini actively assisting Bheki Nkosi, the brother of Fannie Nkosi, with his company’s bid for the Ngaphesheya Security tender. Matthew Chaskalson, the evidence leader for the commission, directly questioned Dhlamini about the appropriateness of his involvement, highlighting the inherent conflict of interest given Ngaphesheya Security’s existing proposals pending review in Tshwane.

Chaskalson argued that assisting a company in a separate municipality, particularly with a tender bid, while simultaneously holding authority over their proposals in his own area of responsibility, created a clear ethical and potentially legal issue. Dhlamini, in his response, attempted to contextualize his actions by referencing a long-standing personal relationship with Fannie Nkosi. He stated that he had known Nkosi since 1997, when Nkosi began working for him.

Dhlamini explained that due to this established connection, Nkosi frequently sought his guidance and assistance on various matters, including tender opportunities. He characterized his involvement as a personal favor extended to someone he had mentored and supported over a considerable period.

However, this explanation did little to address the core concern raised by the commission – the potential for undue influence and the appearance of impropriety. The commission is meticulously examining the extent of Dhlamini’s involvement, seeking to determine whether his actions were motivated by personal loyalty or whether they constituted an attempt to manipulate the tender process in favor of Ngaphesheya Security.

The implications of the inquiry extend beyond the specific tender in question, raising broader concerns about transparency and accountability within the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department and the potential for corruption in municipal procurement processes. The commission is also investigating whether Dhlamini’s actions violated any internal police regulations or national legislation governing conflicts of interest for public officials.

The testimony revealed a complex web of relationships and potential conflicts, demanding careful scrutiny from the commission to ascertain the truth and ensure that appropriate action is taken. The Madlanga Commission’s investigation is crucial in upholding public trust in law enforcement and government institutions. The allegations against Commissioner Dhlamini, if substantiated, could have serious repercussions for his career and potentially lead to criminal charges.

The commission’s proceedings are being closely watched by the public and the media, as they represent a significant effort to combat corruption and promote good governance. Beyond the immediate case, the inquiry serves as a deterrent to other public officials who may be tempted to abuse their positions for personal gain. The focus on text message evidence highlights the increasing importance of digital forensics in uncovering wrongdoing and holding individuals accountable.

The commission’s thorough examination of the evidence, coupled with Dhlamini’s testimony, is expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of the events surrounding the tender process and the extent of any potential misconduct. The commission is expected to release its findings and recommendations in the coming months, which will likely have a significant impact on the future of policing and procurement practices in Tshwane and potentially across the country.

The inquiry underscores the need for robust oversight mechanisms and strict adherence to ethical standards within the public sector to prevent corruption and ensure that public resources are used effectively and transparently. The ongoing proceedings demonstrate a commitment to accountability and a determination to root out corruption at all levels of government





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Madlanga Commission Umashi Dhlamini Tshwane Police Tender Fraud Corruption

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