Tshwane Council Approves Public Participation Process for Wonderboom Airport Renaming Proposal

The City of Tshwane has started a public participation process to gather resident input on a proposal to rename Wonderboom Airport, a move intended to honor the original Ndebele landowners. The proposal, filed in 2018 and resubmitted in 2024, is evaluated under the city's 2023 geographical names policy. While some support the change as a restorative measure, opposition argues it could harm the airport's brand and that priorities should lie with service delivery and economic development.

The City of Tshwane council has approved the initiation of a public participation process to consider renaming Wonderboom Airport , located in Pretoria. The proposal, first submitted in April 2018 by Jan Mthimkhulu Mahlangu and resubmitted in 2024, aims to recognize the original Ndebele landowners of the area.

According to Tshwane MMC for economic development and spatial planning Sarah Mabotsa, the proposal is being evaluated under the city's geographical names policy, which was approved in 2023. The current name, Wonderboom, refers to a historic fig tree in the Wonderboom Nature Reserve, believed to be over 1,000 years old. The tree was named by Voortrekker leader Hendrik Potgieter in 1836 and later became associated with the commemoration of the Day of the Vow.

The tree suffered damage from a fire in 1870 and disease, though it propagated through its branches touching the ground. The suggested new names seek to reflect this deep historical and cultural significance, aligning with policy goals that include honoring noteworthy individuals, commemorating culturally significant events and places, and strengthening local heritage and identity. The public participation process will allow Tshwane residents and stakeholders to provide input before any final decision is made.

Senior political lecturer at North-West University Benjamin Rapanyane supported the renaming as a necessary step to restore the dignity of the original Nguni tribes displaced during the apartheid era. However, DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brinks has rejected the proposal, arguing that the city should focus on service delivery, infrastructure, and economic growth instead. Brinks emphasized that the airport is named after the area and its famous tree, a historical landmark.

He warned that renaming before attracting private investment and a private operator could dilute the airport's brand and hinder expansion plans





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Wonderboom Airport Renaming Tshwane Public Participation Ndebele Geographical Names Policy Heritage Cilliers Brinks Sarah Mabotsa

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