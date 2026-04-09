Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi Granted Extension to Fight Suspension Amid Tender Irregularity Allegations

Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi receives an extension to prepare his defense against suspension due to alleged tender manipulation. His lawyers challenge the initial suspension notice's lack of detail, while the council, supported by major political parties, moves forward with the proceedings.

Tshwane Chief Financial Officer Gareth Mnisi has been granted an extension to prepare his defense against potential suspension, stemming from allegations of tender irregularities. Mnisi was initially served with a notice of intention to suspend him, but he contested the notice’s lack of detail regarding the alleged wrongdoing.

His lawyers argued that the notice failed to specify the factors considered by the council before initiating suspension proceedings, claiming this rendered the notice unlawful. The core of the matter revolves around allegations linking Mnisi to possible manipulation of tender processes, particularly regarding the awarding of security tenders in Tshwane.\The genesis of this controversy lies within the Madlanga commission, where witness Sgt Fannie Nkosi testified about allegedly exchanging tender information with Mnisi. This exchange is believed to have been aimed at influencing bidding processes and potentially awarding contracts unlawfully to entities connected to alleged cartels operating within Tshwane. The initial notice provided Mnisi with seven days to justify why he should not be suspended, but his legal representatives demanded its withdrawal, citing its lack of specifics. The council, however, stood its ground and subsequently afforded Mnisi another seven days to submit his representations, explicitly citing suspected tender manipulation as the basis for the potential suspension. The city’s stance is that the allegations pose reputational damage to the metro. Mnisi’s prior request for special leave to address the allegations was referred to the council by City Manager Johann Mettler, who cited Mnisi's direct appointment by the council. The council opted to proceed with suspension proceedings instead, issuing a formal notice on March 26 and setting a deadline of April 11 for Mnisi’s response.\The situation is further complicated by the political landscape within Tshwane. The two largest political parties, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), have publicly expressed their support for Mnisi’s suspension, suggesting a challenging environment for the CFO. A council meeting held in camera was unable to make a decision on suspending Mnisi, leading to the extension request which was granted, and the matter is now slated to be revisited in a council meeting next week. The extension provides Mnisi with additional time to prepare his defense and gather evidence to refute the accusations against him. Despite the gravity of the situation, Mnisi has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and his legal team is actively challenging the procedural aspects of the suspension process, focusing on the lack of detail and alleged procedural irregularities in the initial notice. The outcome of the upcoming council meeting will ultimately determine Mnisi’s fate, and whether he is placed on suspension as investigations into the alleged tender irregularities continue





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Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi Suspension Tender Irregularities Corruption Madlanga Commission

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