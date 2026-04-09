Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi Given More Time to Respond to Suspension Threat Amid Tender Rigging Allegations

Tshwane's Chief Financial Officer Gareth Mnisi is embroiled in a tender rigging scandal and given another seven days to respond to a potential suspension. The Madlanga Commission implicated him in manipulating tender processes. Legal disputes and differing legal opinions surround the process.

The Chief Financial Officer of the Tshwane Municipality , Gareth Mnisi , finds himself at the center of a controversy following revelations from the Madlanga Commission . Mnisi has been given a further seven days to submit written explanations as to why he should not be suspended. The commission implicated him in a network of senior officials within the metro who allegedly manipulated tender processes, ensuring preferred bidders received contracts.

This information came to light through the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, whose WhatsApp communications were subpoenaed. The Bid Adjudication Committee, which Mnisi chaired at the time, played a key role in the tender awarding process. Despite not physically being at work for some time, Mnisi has yet to be officially suspended. The situation came to a head at a closed-door council meeting where a confidential report on Mnisi's potential suspension was discussed. \On March 26, 2026, the council voted to notify Mnisi of a planned precautionary suspension, providing him with an opportunity to present his case. Mnisi's legal representatives, Mathopo Attorneys, responded on April 1, 2026, raising concerns about procedural fairness. They argued that the municipality's notice lacked essential details regarding the allegations against Mnisi and the reasons for considering his suspension. The legal team claimed the notice did not provide details of the alleged misconduct and its specific nature as it failed to adequately lay out the specific charges against their client, referencing the Local Government: Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, 2010. They argued the municipality was incorrectly applying Regulation 6, which requires 'the existence of allegations of misconduct' to justify a precautionary suspension. According to the attorneys, Mnisi could not respond to allegations that had not been clearly defined. Advocate Nadine Erasmus, the City of Tshwane Municipality's head of legal, however, offered a conflicting legal opinion on April 3, 2026, contending the notice complied with municipal labour practices. Erasmus asserted that the notice provided sufficient detail to justify suspension without being a final disciplinary charge sheet, outlining alleged misconduct, reasons for removing the employee from the workplace, full pay during the suspension, and the expected duration. \Johan Mettler, the City Manager of Tshwane Municipality, responded to Mnisi's lawyers, allowing Mnisi an additional seven days, until April 11, 2026, to file his written submission. The letter also outlined the specific allegations against Mnisi, including tender rigging of a security contract. It alleged that Mnisi was involved in communications between external parties and city officials, regarding tenders. Specifically, that information about preferred bidders was communicated through intermediaries, with Mnisi named as a key figure in these communications. The letter went on to assert that the same bidders identified in the aforementioned communications subsequently won contracts during Mnisi's tenure as chair of the Bid Adjudication Committee, contributing to reputational damage for the city and raising questions about the procurement process's integrity. The case highlights the complexities of municipal governance, including internal investigations, legal challenges, and the potential impact of corruption allegations on high-ranking officials and the city's reputation. The saga of Gareth Mnisi emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability in local government





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Tshwane Municipality Gareth Mnisi Tender Rigging Madlanga Commission Corruption

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