Tshwane CFO Denies Collusion in Tender Process Before Madlanga Commission

Suspended City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, denying allegations of collusion and tender manipulation. He described his relationship with Sgt Fannie Nkosi as a personal friendship and denied influencing procurement outcomes or receiving financial benefits. The commission is investigating corruption and interference in the criminal justice system and metro police.

Gareth Mnisi , the suspended Chief Financial Officer of the City of Tshwane, has vehemently denied allegations of collusion and tender manipulation during his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Mnisi asserted that he did not exert influence over procurement outcomes nor did he receive any financial gains from controversial police officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. He characterized his relationship with Sergeant Nkosi not as a professional or business association, but as a close personal friendship that originated during a challenging period in his life.

The commission is undertaking a thorough investigation into claims of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system and metro police structures, with a particular emphasis on procurement processes and the integrity of these institutions. Central to the commission's examination are WhatsApp communications where Sergeant Nkosi provided Mnisi with lists of companies that had submitted bids for a City of Tshwane security tender. Evidence presented to the commission suggests that two of these listed companies were subsequently awarded portions of the contract.

While Mnisi acknowledged receiving these communications, he firmly rejected any implication that they represented interference on his part. He stated for the record that Sergeant Nkosi consistently sent him the names of two prospective bidders who were later awarded contracts, and that Nkosi operated under the mistaken belief that he possessed the authority to assess compliance within the tender process. Mnisi maintained his innocence, asserting he did not assist any bidder, either directly or indirectly, and denied any involvement in influencing the outcome of procurement decisions, even in his capacity as the chairperson of the Bid Adjudication Committee (BAC).

During cross-examination, Mnisi did concede that he had, on occasion, provided advice to the city manager concerning the composition of tender committees. However, he argued that this advice did not constitute improper influence over the procurement results. Furthermore, he denied any financial or business connections with the companies implicated in the tender process, including Gubis85 Solutions and other bidders associated with the Tshwane metropolitan police department.

Mnisi's testimony placed considerable focus on his personal connection with Sergeant Nkosi, which he described as a 'brotherly' bond forged through shared interests in activities like biking, sport shooting, and socializing. He informed the commission that their friendship developed during a period of significant personal distress, a deeply painful and hostile divorce, where Nkosi offered him emotional support and guidance. Mnisi conveyed that he found Nkosi to be a good listener and felt he could trust him, emphasizing that their interactions were personal rather than based on any transactional exchange.

He confirmed that they met on a regular basis and would occasionally discuss general work-related frustrations, but he insisted that no sensitive or confidential procurement information was ever shared between them. He reiterated to the commission that he has not received any payment or benefit, whether directly or indirectly, from Sergeant Nkosi. He also addressed instances where Nkosi accompanied him to meetings or gatherings, explaining that these were purely for his personal safety during a time when he felt vulnerable, and were not indicative of any quid pro quo arrangement.

The commission also heard testimony regarding an instance where Mnisi assisted Nkosi’s brother by verifying the correct migration of his company's vendor number onto the city's procurement system. Mnisi clarified that this occurred during the transition to the SAP Ariba Business Network, a period that generated widespread complaints from suppliers experiencing difficulties with registration and communication issues.





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Gareth Mnisi Tshwane CFO Madlanga Commission Tender Manipulation Corruption

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