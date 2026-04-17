Tshwane CFO Admits Sharing Sensitive Documents with Police Sergeant

Tshwane's suspended Chief Financial Officer, Gareth Mnisi, has confirmed he provided internal municipal documents concerning the cessation of ad-hoc security services to Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. Mnisi claims this was to manage stakeholder expectations and ensure adherence to new internal controls, following complaints about unpaid services.

Tshwane's suspended Chief Financial Officer, Gareth Mnisi , has publicly acknowledged forwarding internal municipal documents to Sergeant Fannie Nkosi , a police officer whose involvement in municipal affairs has drawn scrutiny. The documents at the heart of this admission pertain to Tshwane Municipality 's revised policy on the termination of ad-hoc security services .

For a considerable period, the municipality has relied on a roster of pre-approved service providers to offer emergency, on-demand security for its various infrastructure assets. This practice, while seemingly a practical solution for immediate security needs, has now come under review due to significant financial implications. Mnisi's account of the events suggests a context of pressure from a disgruntled service provider. He recounted receiving a call from the head of Gubis 85 Solutions while traveling in a vehicle with Sergeant Nkosi. This service provider allegedly expressed significant frustration, stating that his company had not received payment for six months of ad-hoc security services provided to the city. It was during this conversation that Mnisi explained the municipality's decision to formally discontinue these ad-hoc arrangements. According to Mnisi, this resolution was necessitated by the discovery that the expenditure associated with these services had escalated far beyond the allocated budget. He further elaborated that he shared the confidential correspondence with Sergeant Nkosi with the explicit intention of managing stakeholder expectations and ensuring transparency regarding the new internal controls. Mnisi stated, 'I thereafter forwarded the letter to Sergeant Nkosi, as he was already involved in the matter, to ensure that all relevant stakeholders were made aware that new internal controls were in place and as such would be adhered to strictly going forward so as to avoid a repeat of the same situation that resulted in the delay of payments in the first instance.' This justification highlights his belief that Nkosi's involvement was a necessary step in communicating critical policy changes and preventing future payment disputes. The disclosure by Mnisi raises pertinent questions regarding the appropriate channels for disseminating sensitive municipal information and the role of external individuals, such as law enforcement officers, in internal administrative processes. The municipality's move to cease ad-hoc security services is a significant policy shift, aimed at reining in escalating costs. However, the manner in which this policy change was communicated and the involvement of Sergeant Nkosi in receiving these internal documents have become a focal point of concern. The report indicates that Gubis 85 Solutions had been providing services for an extended period without adequate remuneration, pointing to potential systemic issues in the municipality's procurement and payment processes for such services. Mnisi's explanation centers on ensuring adherence to new internal controls, suggesting a desire to rectify past payment delays by implementing stricter protocols and making relevant parties aware of these changes. The broader implications of this situation may involve an examination of transparency, accountability, and the governance frameworks surrounding the outsourcing of essential municipal services, particularly those that carry substantial financial commitments





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Tshwane Municipality Gareth Mnisi Fannie Nkosi Ad-Hoc Security Services Financial Mismanagement

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