Tshwane CFO Accused of Orchestrating Tender Cancellation for Taxi Boss

Suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi faces intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission over allegations of sabotaging a municipal security tender to favor a notorious taxi boss.

The administrative integrity of the City of Tshwane has been thrust into the spotlight following explosive revelations at the Madlanga Commission regarding the conduct of its suspended Chief Financial Officer, Gareth Mnisi . Allegations have emerged suggesting that Mnisi leveraged his executive authority to manipulate municipal procurement processes, specifically involving the cancellation of a high-value security tender.

Evidence presented before the commission indicates that the tender, which was designed to secure critical municipal infrastructure, was allegedly derailed to favor external interests linked to a notorious taxi boss. This development has raised serious questions about the influence of organized crime syndicates over municipal governance and the potential compromising of public safety infrastructure. Central to the investigation are leaked WhatsApp communications originating from March of last year, involving Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. The records reveal that Nkosi was in possession of sensitive, confidential documents belonging to the Bid Evaluation Committee. The evidence highlights that Nkosi forwarded this confidential material to an individual identified as Mampane, who was widely known as the primary operative for the late and infamous taxi mogul, Jonathan Mswazi Msibi. Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson argued that these communications served as the catalyst for the subsequent cancellation of the tender, which was overseen by a committee chaired by Mnisi himself. Chaskalson pointedly challenged the validity of the reasons provided for the cancellation, noting that the documentation failed to provide a legally defensible justification for aborting the process. In his defense, Gareth Mnisi has steadfastly maintained his innocence, claiming that his decisions were based solely on the findings of a probity report. He stated that the document was essential to the Bid Adjudication Committee's decision-making process and denied any awareness of the clandestine correspondence between Sergeant Nkosi and Mampane. Despite these denials, the fallout from this decision has been significant for the municipality. The abrupt cancellation of the tender created a systemic gap in service, effectively forcing the City of Tshwane to extend a legacy security contract that had been in operation since 2022. This extension has drawn criticism from auditors and opposition parties, who argue that the city is now trapped in an indefinite cycle of contract extensions while the integrity of its procurement department remains under a dark cloud of suspicion. As the Madlanga Commission continues its inquiry, the case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within local government procurement chains. The involvement of law enforcement officials and municipal executives in alleged collusive activities suggests a deeply entrenched pattern of corruption that threatens the stable delivery of public services. The commission is expected to delve deeper into the communication logs and the financial dealings surrounding the Mswazi Msibi estate to determine the extent of the infiltration within Tshwane municipality. For now, the city remains at a standstill as investigators attempt to untangle the web of influence that allowed private interests to dictate public infrastructure spending at the expense of taxpayers and municipal stability





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Tshwane Municipality Gareth Mnisi Corruption Procurement Fraud Madlanga Commission

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