An attorney was arrested in Pretoria for allegedly stealing and defrauding a Road Accident Fund claimant of more than R3.6 million after only R200,000 was paid out of a R3,673,587.78 settlement.

An attorney has been arrested for allegedly stealing and defrauding a Road Accident Fund claimant of more than R3.6 million. The arrest was made at an estate in Pretoria on Tuesday by members of the South African Police Service national cold case investigation unit.

According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the Road Accident Fund paid R3,673,587.78 into a law firm trust account on August 13 2020. The firm had been appointed by the complainant to assist him with his RAF claim. Under an agreement with the attorney, 25% of the settlement was to be deducted as legal fees. The remaining amount was to be paid to the claimant.

Also read Pretoria Endurance Athlete Tegan Edwards Reclaims South African Record and Targets 10th Comrades Marathon

Attorney Faces Theft And Fraud Charges

However, the complainant received only R200,000 via an electronic funds transfer on October 26 2022. The remainder of the settlement was allegedly never paid to him, prompting scrutiny by authorities. The attorney is expected to appear in the Kempton Park regional court, facing charges of theft, fraud and uttering. Uttering involves presenting a false document as valid.

Advertisement

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola warned legal practitioners against exploiting vulnerable victims and abusing the trust placed in them to facilitate legal claims. He said attorneys entrusted with compensation funds have a responsibility to act ethically, transparently and in the best interests of their clients. Masemola said police would continue to pursue practitioners who misappropriate funds belonging to victims. He reiterated that the SAPS will hold fully accountable anyone who abuses a position of trust for personal gain.

This case highlights the critical need for accountability within the legal profession, especially in handling client funds. Misappropriation of RAF settlements harms individual victims and erodes public confidence in the justice system. The involvement of the national cold case investigation unit indicates a sustained effort to resolve long-standing financial crimes that may have gone undetected. The outcome of the court hearing will determine the next steps in the legal proceedings.

Prosecutors Seek To Recover Misappropriated Funds

Prosecutors will likely seek to recover the misappropriated funds and ensure justice for the affected victim. Legal experts suggest this high-profile arrest may encourage other victims to come forward with similar concerns. Authorities are urging anyone with information about similar incidents to contact police immediately. The national cold case investigation unit remains available to assist with related queries or tips that could aid ongoing investigations.